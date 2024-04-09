Pertussis cases top 1,000 as gov’t scrambles for vaccines

Parents avail of the pentavalent vaccine for their children and attend a small seminar on pertussis at a health center in Barangay Pinyahan, Quezon City.

MANILA, Philippines — Cases of pertussis in the country have surpassed 1,000 this year, the Department of Health (DOH) reported on Tuesday as government vaccine supplies for the respiratory illness dwindle.

Data from the DOH showed 1,112 pertussis cases from January 1 to March 23, a nearly 34-fold increase over last year's 32 cases for the same period.

Fifty-four deaths were recorded, all involving children under five years old.

According to the health agency, 77% of the total pertussis cases were children below five years old. Pertussis, which causes flu-like symptoms and a characteristic hacking cough, is especially dangerous in infants.

Adults aged 20 and above accounted for only 4% of pertussis cases.

Eastern Visayas, Cagayan Valley, Caraga, Central Luzon, and Cordillera Autonomous Region showed a continuous rise in cases over the past weeks, the DOH said.

Shortage of pentavalent jabs

Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said that the outbreak response immunization is ongoing even as the government’s stocks of pentavalent vaccines are running low. The five-in-one combination jab protects individuals against pertussis, diphtheria, tetanus, hepatitis B, haemophilus influenzae type b.

“We anticipate a shortage in government pentavalent vaccine supply by May, and this is the gap we are now addressing,” Herbosa said.

The health chief ordered the use of Diphtheria-Tetanus-Pertussis (Tdap) vaccines as a temporary measure to prevent gaps in vaccination coverage while waiting for the new batch of three million pentavalent vaccines.

He added the private sector still has stocks of pentavalent and Tdap jabs

The World Health Organization Regional Office in the Western Pacific said last week that pertussis and measles are concerns for many countries following disruptions in routine vaccinations caused by COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns.

Pertussis is transmitted through coughing or sneezing. Antibiotics are available and effective against the bacteria that cause pertussis.

The DOH advised the public to use disposable tissues or the elbow to cover coughs and sneezes, wash hands regularly and use alcohol. Wearing of masks is encouraged, especially in areas with poor ventilation or crowded conditions.