Daet heat index expected to hit 46°C — PAGASA

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
April 8, 2024 | 12:47pm
MANILA, Philippines — Daet, Camarines Norte is expected to experience scorching temperatures of up to 46°Celsius, latest data from the state weather bureau PAGASA said. 

According to the weather agency's latest heat index bulletin, nine areas in the Philippines are under the “danger” classification which indicates temperatures ranging from 42°C to 51°C.

The following areas are under the danger classification aside from Daet, Camarines Norte:

  • Cotabato City, Maguindanao - 44°C
  • Aparri, Cagayan - 43°C
  • Tugegarao City, Cagayan - 42°C
  • San Jose, Occidental Mindoro - 42°C
  • Puerto Princesa City, Palawan - 42°C
  • Aborlan, Palawan - 42°C
  • CBSUA-Pili, Camarines Sur - 42°C
  • Roxas City, Capiz - 42°C

Meanwhile, the rest of the country is under the “extreme caution” classification with temperatures ranging from 33°C to 41°C.

The heat index, also referred to as the apparent temperature, factors in both relative humidity and the actual air temperature, providing a measure of how hot it feels.

PAGASA has issued a warning under the "danger" classification, indicating that individuals are at risk of heat-related ailments such as heat cramps or heat exhaustion.

To avoid potential complications from the extreme heat, PAGASA advised the public to limit outdoor activities and drink plenty of water.

The weather bureau also suggested scheduling daily activities for cooler times later in the day.

