Fourth Filipino hurt in Taiwan quake

Kristine Daguno-Bersamina - Philstar.com
April 5, 2024 | 12:53pm
Fourth Filipino hurt in Taiwan quake
Heavy equipment are being used to demolish the Uranus building, which was damaged in the April 3 earthquake, in Hualien on April 5, 2024. At least nine people were killed and more than 1,000 injured by a powerful earthquake in Taiwan that damaged dozens of buildings.
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has reported a fourth Filipino injured in the magnitude 7.4 earthquake that struck Taiwan on Wednesday. 

According to DMW office-in-charge Hans Leo Cacdac, the latest victim sustained head injuries from falling debris.

"We have a 4th Taiwan OFW injured due to the earthquake. She sustained head injuries due to falling debris," Cadac said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday.

The overseas Filipino worker is reported to be receiving medical treatment and is out of danger.

"She is out of harm's way and is being treated by a doctor," the DMW official said.

Cacdac assured the public that the DMW is closely monitoring the situation in Taiwan, particularly in areas heavily affected by the earthquake. 

Offices in Taipei, Taichung and Kaohsiung are on standby to provide assistance to affected OFWs.

This brings the total number of injured Filipinos to four, following three earlier reports of minor injuries

Wednesday's quake was the most severe since 1999, when Taiwan was hit by a magnitude-7.6 temblor.

At least ten people were killed and nearly 1,100 were hurt by the powerful earthquake in Taiwan that damaged dozens of buildings and prompted tsunami warnings as far as Japan and the Philippines before being lifted.

The earthquake was considered "the strongest in 25 years", according to Taipei's Seismology Center. — with a report from Agence France-Presse

EARTHQUAKE

TAIWAN

TSUNAMI
