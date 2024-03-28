^

Headlines

7 'nanlaban' drug suspects dead after Baste Duterte declares drug war

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
March 28, 2024 | 1:36pm
7 'nanlaban' drug suspects dead after Baste Duterte declares drug war
Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte on January 28, 2024.
STAR / Diana Lhyd Suelto

MANILA, Philippines — Less than a week after Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte declared a "war on drugs" in the city, at least seven drug suspects were killed during a buy-bust operation — violence that highlights the seriousness of the mayor's recent threat of outright killing persons caught using illegal drugs.

Duterte last week issued a warning against persons using illegal drugs during the turnover ceremony of the new Davao City police chief: "Kung hindi kayo aalis, kung hindi kayo titigil, papatayin ko kayo," according to a Frontline Pilipinas news report.

(If you will not go, if you will not stop, I will kill you.)

Duterte's warning came after he declared a "war against drugs" in the city due to an alleged uptick in drug use in barangays. He did not cite the specific barangays with reports of illegal drug use.

On Thursday, the death toll from Davao police's renewed campaign against illegal drugs had climbed to seven, with authorities claiming that the drug suspects died after fighting it out with law enforcement.  

Despite the renewed publicity for Davao City's war against drugs, these recent deaths add on to the more than 15 drug-related killings that have already taken place since January, based on the monitoring group Dahas Project of the University of the Philippines’ Third World Studies Center. As of March 26, Davao City is a "top hotspot" for drug-related killings, according to Dahas.

Seven cops have since been relieved from their positions in connection to the incident, PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo said on Wednesday. The PNP Internal Affairs Service has also started its investigation into the killings.

The Commission on Human Rights has denounced the incident and ordered its regional office in Davao to conduct a probe into the alleged extrajudicial killings associated with the anti-drug campaign in Davao City.

In a statement, the rights body said the acts constitute grave violations of human rights and go against the principles of rule of law.

"Using extrajudicial means undermines the rule of law and destroys faith in legal systems, ultimately hindering genuine efforts to address the root causes of drug-related problems in the country,” the CHR said.

Baste's father, former President Rodrigo Duterte, is currently facing an investigation by the International Criminal Court in connection to the violent "war on drugs" carried out under his rule as president, and earlier, as Davao City mayor.

By official count, at least 6,000 are estimated to have been killed in the former president's drug war, but human rights groups estimate the number of victims could be four times higher.

President Marcos Jr. earlier said this month that the government's approach to curbing drug use has "changed significantly" as he is opposed to handling the drug problem through "confrontation" and "violence." Human rights groups were quick to refute the president, pointing out data that shows the killings have not stopped as the "drug war remains a state policy."

vuukle comment

DAVAO

DUTERTE

PNP

WAR ON DRUGS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Roque: Xi, Duterte agreed to keep West Philippines Sea status quo

Roque: Xi, Duterte agreed to keep West Philippines Sea status quo

By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
The Philippines under former president Rodrigo Duterte had a “gentleman’s agreement” with China to keep...
Headlines
fbtw
FOCAP condemns Chinese embassy&rsquo;s claims on &lsquo;manipulated&rsquo; West Philippine Sea videos

FOCAP condemns Chinese embassy’s claims on ‘manipulated’ West Philippine Sea videos

By Pia Lee-Brago | 14 hours ago
The Foreign Correspondents Association of the Philippines strongly rejected and condemned yesterday China’s “false...
Headlines
fbtw
7 Davao City cops in new drug war axed

7 Davao City cops in new drug war axed

By Emmanuel Tupas | 14 hours ago
Seven police officers were relieved from their posts in connection with the deaths of drug suspects in alleged shootouts in...
Headlines
fbtw
LTO schedules release of long-awaited plastic license cards

LTO schedules release of long-awaited plastic license cards

1 day ago
The Land Transportation Office has released its schedule for the issuance of plastic license cards to motorists after action...
Headlines
fbtw
Paolo Duterte defends Sara's silence on China aggression at WPS

Paolo Duterte defends Sara's silence on China aggression at WPS

By Cristina Chi | 21 hours ago
The lawmaker brother of Vice President Sara Duterte on Wednesday took a swipe at critics who have called her out for her silence...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Pentagon chief reaffirms support after latest China aggression in WPS

Pentagon chief reaffirms support after latest China aggression in WPS

4 hours ago
Austin emphasized US support for the Philippines in defending its sovereign rights and jurisdiction in a phone call with Defense...
Headlines
fbtw
Belmonte, Binay call for climate action funding from development banks

Belmonte, Binay call for climate action funding from development banks

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 5 hours ago
The C40 coalition of cities, a network of nearly 100 mayors, asked MDBs to increase urban climate investment, integrate urban...
Headlines
fbtw
Power fluctuations hit NAIA

Power fluctuations hit NAIA

By Rudy Santos | 14 hours ago
Passengers sweltered as power fluctuations hit the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 2 at around 10 a.m. yest...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos Jr. eyes stronger maritime ties with India

Marcos Jr. eyes stronger maritime ties with India

By Helen Flores | 14 hours ago
The Philippines is seeking stronger maritime security cooperation with India to ensure the safety of seafarers from both nations...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with