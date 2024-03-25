Meralco reminds public of electrical safety tips this Holy Week

Meralco linemen examined the electric meter base at a post along Quezon Avenue in Quezon City on Wednesday (September 14, 2022).

MANILA, Philippines — Electricity concessionaire Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) said that it is prepared to attend to the electricity needs of its customers during Holy Week.

In a press release, the firm assured customers that its personnel will be available 24/7 to address electricity concerns, even though its offices will be closed from Maundy Thursday (March 28) to Black Saturday (March 30).

“We are one with the nation in observing a solemn and safe Holy Week. As a 24-hour service company, we assure our customers that our crews are on standby to attend to concerns and unexpected power interruptions,” Joe Zaldarriaga, head of corporate communications of Meralco, said.

The company also reminded the public to practice electrical safety, cautioning them against octopus connections, or the “plugging in extension cords into a single power outlet.”

“With the Holy Week coinciding with the start of the dry season, Meralco also reminds the public to practice electrical safety and energy efficiency for a safe and worry-free break,” Meralco said.

“Refrain from using “octopus connections” or plugging in extension cords into a single power outlet as this could overheat and result in fire and other accidents,” it added.

On March 22, state weather bureau PAGASA declared the start of the dry season in the Philippines.

During the dry season, structures are most vulnerable to fire due to “the combination of heat and the absence of moisture” which dries up materials, according to the Bureau of Fire Protection.

Meralco issued a reminder to avoid placing and running electrical cords under rugs or carpets, as this can damage the insulation of the wires.

They emphasized the importance of keeping all wires and cords organized, tucked away and stored properly. Additionally, the firm advised keeping electrical equipment and devices away from showers, sinks and tubs.

The Department of Energy also reminded the public to observe safety precautions before going out to their households during Holy Week.

“Before hitting the long drive this Holy Week, we advise our homeowners to inspect their electrical outlets, cords, and extension cords thoroughly for any damage, and to repair damaged components to prevent the risks of electrical hazards, such as short circuits or electrical fires,” DOE Secretary Raphael Lotilla said in a statement.

The Holy Week break will begin Thursday, with Maundy Thursday (March 28), Good Friday (March 29) and Black Saturday (March 30) declared as non-working holidays.