^

Headlines

Meralco reminds public of electrical safety tips this Holy Week

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
March 25, 2024 | 1:35pm
Meralco reminds public of electrical safety tips this Holy Week
Meralco linemen examined the electric meter base at a post along Quezon Avenue in Quezon City on Wednesday (September 14, 2022).
STAR / Jesse Bustos

MANILA, Philippines — Electricity concessionaire Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) said that it is prepared to attend to the electricity needs of its customers during Holy Week. 

In a press release, the firm assured customers that its personnel will be available 24/7 to address electricity concerns, even though its offices will be closed from Maundy Thursday (March 28) to Black Saturday (March 30). 

“We are one with the nation in observing a solemn and safe Holy Week. As a 24-hour service company, we assure our customers that our crews are on standby to attend to concerns and unexpected power interruptions,” Joe Zaldarriaga, head of corporate communications of Meralco, said.

The company also reminded the public to practice electrical safety, cautioning them against octopus connections, or the “plugging in extension cords into a single power outlet.”

“With the Holy Week coinciding with the start of the dry season, Meralco also reminds the public to practice electrical safety and energy efficiency for a safe and worry-free break,” Meralco said.

“Refrain from using “octopus connections” or plugging in extension cords into a single power outlet as this could overheat and result in fire and other accidents,” it added.

On March 22, state weather bureau PAGASA declared the start of the dry season in the Philippines.

During the dry season, structures are most vulnerable to fire due to “the combination of heat and the absence of moisture” which dries up materials, according to the Bureau of Fire Protection. 

Meralco issued a reminder to avoid placing and running electrical cords under rugs or carpets, as this can damage the insulation of the wires. 

They emphasized the importance of keeping all wires and cords organized, tucked away and stored properly. Additionally, the firm advised keeping electrical equipment and devices away from showers, sinks and tubs.

The Department of Energy also reminded the public to observe safety precautions before going out to their households during Holy Week. 

“Before hitting the long drive this Holy Week, we advise our homeowners to inspect their electrical outlets, cords, and extension cords thoroughly for any damage, and to repair damaged components to prevent the risks of electrical hazards, such as short circuits or electrical fires,” DOE Secretary Raphael Lotilla said in a statement.

The Holy Week break will begin Thursday, with Maundy Thursday (March 28), Good Friday (March 29) and Black Saturday (March 30) declared as non-working holidays.

vuukle comment

ELECTRICITY

FIRE

HOLY WEEK

MERALCO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
PSA opens PhilSys registration for ages 1 to 4

PSA opens PhilSys registration for ages 1 to 4

By Louella Desiderio | 15 hours ago
Children ages one to four years old can now register with the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) for the national...
Headlines
fbtw
United States: China disregarding international sea law

United States: China disregarding international sea law

By Pia Lee-Brago | 15 hours ago
The United States denounced China’s aggression in the West Philippine Sea on Saturday, which injured three Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Consider alliances with Netherlands, Norway, DFA urged

Consider alliances with Netherlands, Norway, DFA urged

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 15 hours ago
The Department of Foreign Affairs should consider alliances with non-defense allies like Norway, the Netherlands and other...
Headlines
fbtw
Expelled solon Teves eyes political asylum; detention extended

Expelled solon Teves eyes political asylum; detention extended

By Ian Laqui | 20 hours ago
The legal team of expelled lawmaker Arnolfo Teves Jr. is looking to exhaust all legal remedies possible, including political...
Headlines
fbtw
President Marcos signs laws renaming roads, bridge

President Marcos signs laws renaming roads, bridge

By Helen Flores | 15 hours ago
President Marcos has signed several laws, including those renaming circumferential and bypass roads, a bridge and a national...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Workers seek Church help on wage hike

Workers seek Church help on wage hike

By Mayen Jaymalin | 15 hours ago
The Federation of Free Workers (FFW) is seeking the intervention of the Catholic Church for immediate passage of the pending...
Headlines
fbtw
India&rsquo;s external affairs minister to visit Philippines

India’s external affairs minister to visit Philippines

By Pia Lee-Brago | 15 hours ago
India’s Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will undertake his second visit to the Philippines from...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH reminds Filipinos: Drive safe this Holy Week

DOH reminds Filipinos: Drive safe this Holy Week

21 hours ago
The DOH noted that the risk of road accidents increases with more people traveling. 
Headlines
fbtw
US condemns China&rsquo;s latest aggression in WPS

US condemns China’s latest aggression in WPS

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
The Philippines reported on Saturday that the Chinese Coast Guard blocked and damaged a Filipino supply boat with water cannons...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos urges kindness, selflessness during Holy Week

Marcos urges kindness, selflessness during Holy Week

1 day ago
“In this solemn occasion, let us not only seek to unravel the mysteries of our faith, but also to illuminate the path...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with