PAGASA declares start of warm and dry season

Children beat the heat by swimming in an inflatable pool outside their home in Barangay Payatas, Quezon City on March 21, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration on Friday declared the official termination of "Amihan" or the northeast monsoon season, marking the beginning of the warm and dry season in the country.

PAGASA administrator Nathaniel Servando said that the declaration of the "Philippine Summer" is based on the analysis of the latest weather forecast.

There is no summer in the country as it only has two seasons — wet and dry — but Filipinos refer to the dry season as "summer time."

“We expect the number of warm and drier days will increase in the coming weeks and the coming months,” Servando said during a press conference for the celebration of the World Meteorological Day on Friday.

The PAGASA official said that the effects of El Niño, a climate pattern associated with extreme heat and drought, is also expected to continue bringing higher temperatures and drier condition in April until May.

The state weather bureau said that the warm and dry season is expected to last until May.

In a press release, it also noted that aside from warmer temperatures expected, rainfall across the country will be influenced mostly by easterlies and localized thunderstorms.

Servando advised the public and concerned agencies to take precautionary measures to mitigate the impact of the warm and dry season on one’s health including risks of heat stroke.

“The public is advised to take precautionary measures to minimize heat stress and optimize the daily use of water for personal and domestic consumption,” PAGASA said.