President Marcos wants Army to bolster cybersecurity capabilities

Helen Flores - The Philippine Star
March 23, 2024 | 12:00am
President Marcos wants Army to bolster cybersecurity capabilities
Women soldiers ride a light tank during the 127th anniversary celebration of the Philippine Army at Camp O’Donnell in Capas, Tarlac yesterday.
Krizjohn Rosales

MANILA, Philippines — Amid “emerging threats” to the country’s stability and sovereignty, President Marcos has called on the Philippine Army to bolster its cybersecurity capabilities and keep up with rapid technological advancements.

In a speech yesterday delivered for him by Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro during the 127th Philippine Army founding anniversary in Capas, Tarlac, Marcos noted that the modernization of the Army is already progressing at a “tremendous pace.”

Marcos canceled his activities yesterday after he and First Lady Liza Marcos developed flu-like symptoms, the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) announced on Wednesday.

In his speech, the President cited the need for the Army to transform into a “multi-mission-ready, cross-domain and capable force,” saying its ability to counter cyber threats is of great importance.

“That is why we continue to boost our Army’s morale, efficiency and responsiveness through continuous capacity-building initiatives, rigorous training and education activities and other meritorious pursuits,” the President said.

“Given this emerging threat, I urge the Philippine Army to bolster its cybersecurity capabilities to keep up with the rapid technological advancements and help maintain the country’s security and stability,” he said.

Marcos urged the Army to adopt the lessons and best practices it gained from joint operations and interactions with other major services of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and their foreign counterparts.

Among those present at the event held at the Training and Doctrine Command Headquarters at Camp O’Donnell were AFP chief of staff Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr., Army chief Lt. Gen. Roy Galido, Special Assistant to the President Anton Lagdameo, Presidential Adviser on Legislative Affairs Mark Llandro Mendoza, Presidential Adviser on Maritime Concerns Andres Centino, Philippine National Police chief Gen. Benjamin Acorda and Philippine Coast Guard commandant Admiral Ronnie Gavan.

“Our soldiers have become a reliable and calming presence amidst the loss and destruction that come in the wake of disasters and calamities,” the Chief Executive said.

He also acknowledged Galido for continuing to raise the morale of troops through his exemplary leadership.

“Our brave men and women look up to you for inspiration and guidance, and I hope that you will continue to show them your selfless and dedicated service to the nation,” he told Galido, citing “the incredible movement of large-scale forces and the total show of force you have.”

Before reading the President’s message, Teodoro said Marcos “conveys his deep regrets for not being able to be with us today.”

“Nonetheless, he wishes that we all have a memorable event,” Teodoro said.

Marcos’ condition is “improving” andhe is likely to resume full public engagements, depending on the advice of his doctor, the PCO said yesterday.

