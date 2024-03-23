Government calls for Earth Hour switch-off tonight

This picture shows the Quezon Memorial Shrine after the lights were turned off to mark the Earth Hour environmental campaign in Quezon city, suburban Manila on March 25, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — Government agencies are calling on the public to join the Earth Hour today by switching off non-essential lights from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

This year’s theme, “Switch-Off Plastic Pollution, Switch-on Nature,” encourages the public to switch off appliances and lights in an effort to bring down plastic pollution.

Energy Secretary Raphael Lotilla said that consumers could “do more with less” by using technology and adopting behaviors that minimize the use of energy to accomplish tasks.

Aside from switching off lights, he also mentioned unplugging unused electronic devices and carpooling as part of being mindful of energy usage.

“Whether upgrading to energy-efficient appliances, improving insulation in our homes or optimizing industrial processes, every small step towards energy efficiency contributes to significant savings and environmental benefits,” Lotilla said.

The Philippines registered in 2019 with the highest energy savings of 195.34 megawatts from the 60-minute switch off. Last year, DOE reported energy savings during Earth Hour of 62.69 megawatts.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources and the Department of Health (DOH) will also participate in the energy conservation activity.

In a statement, the DOH pledged the cooperation of its employees to participate in the event to help beat last year’s record, where over 410,000 hours were given to the planet by supporters in over 190 countries and territories.

Meanwhile, the Manila City government will be switching off non-essential lights in landmarks within the city, including the clock tower and Rizal Monument.

Other cities that have expressed their commitments to take part in the Earth Hour switch-off programs and activities include Makati, Baguio, Catbalogan, Ormoc, San Carlos, San Fernando, Santa Rosa, Tagum and Zamboanga. Pilar town in Siargao Island is also participating.

Private malls and institutions are also expected to participate in the simultaneous commemoration of Earth Hour.

Started in 2007 in Sidney, Earth Hour is an annual event that heightens awareness on the issues of global warming and climate change.

The event encourages people to take responsibility for a sustainable future by reducing energy consumption and turning the lights off for an hour every last Saturday of March. — Bella Cariaso, Rhodina Villanueva