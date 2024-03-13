^

Headlines

Pinoy soldiers in Korean War remembered

Pia Lee-Brago - The Philippine Star
March 13, 2024 | 12:00am
Pinoy soldiers in Korean War remembered
Former United Nations (UN) secretary-general Ban Ki-moon visits the Senate on Februay 27, 2024.
STAR / Jesse Bustos

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino soldiers who fought with Korean soldiers during the Korean War in the 1950s were cited by former UN secretary general Ban Ki-moon.

At a reception celebrating the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries, Ban recalled the valiant sacrifice of the 7,420 Philippine Expeditionary Forces to Korea soldiers.

“I cannot imagine the bravery of those young Filipinos – many of whom probably could not find Korea on a map before – coming all the way to Korea in defense of freedom,” he said.

Ban said he felt compelled to attend the reception due to his successful meetings in the Philippines in February, advocating for global climate resiliency with President Marcos, Asian Development Bank president Masatsugu Asakawa, ministers, senators and diplomatic corps members.

Ban is president and chair of the Global Green Growth Institute.

The Philippine embassy in Seoul marked the start of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties with a launch reception on March 5, highlighting both nations’ shared sacrifices and deep cooperation since 1949.

“As the Pearl of the Orient and the Land of the Morning Calm celebrate the 75th year milestone, I look forward to new areas of cooperation for the mutual benefit of our two countries and our peoples,” said Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo.

Philippine Ambassador Theresa Dizon-De Vega noted the countries’ relationship goes way back, before 1949 with the story of Moon Soon-deuk, a well-known figure in Korean merchant maritime annals.

Over two centuries ago in 1801, Moon learned the Filipino language and served as the first interpreter for Filipinos who were shipwrecked off the coast of Jeju Island, De Vega recalled.

The next 75 years of relations will be anchored on a more profound and strategic thrust, according to Foreign Ministry director general for ASEAN Kim Dong-bae.

“(Both sides) expect the elevation of our bilateral relations to a Strategic Partnership in the months ahead, not years,” he said.

vuukle comment

KOREAN
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
House panel cites Quiboloy in contempt for snubbing SMNI franchise hearings

House panel cites Quiboloy in contempt for snubbing SMNI franchise hearings

By Cristina Chi | 9 hours ago
The House legislative franchises committee cited embattled preacher Apollo Quiboloy in contempt after he again refused to...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP files admin charges vs chief of police, other officers over Jade Castro arrest

PNP files admin charges vs chief of police, other officers over Jade Castro arrest

By Ian Laqui | 6 hours ago
The Philippine National Police Regional Internal Affairs Service has filed administrative charges against the police officers...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara Duterte: Quiboloy being 'unfairly' targeted

Sara Duterte: Quiboloy being 'unfairly' targeted

By Cristina Chi | 14 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte has publicly come to the defense of her father’s spiritual adviser Apollo Quiboloy, downplaying...
Headlines
fbtw
Many Chinese maritime proposals against national interests &mdash; DFA

Many Chinese maritime proposals against national interests — DFA

10 hours ago
“While a few proposals were deemed somewhat workable, many of the remaining Chinese proposals were determined, after...
Headlines
fbtw
DFA seeks passage of Magna Carta for seafarers after deadly attack

DFA seeks passage of Magna Carta for seafarers after deadly attack

9 hours ago
“We do believe that any law which will improve the lot of seafarers should be signed as soon as possible, but we fully...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
&lsquo;Abused&rsquo; wife blocks CA promotion of AFP general

‘Abused’ wife blocks CA promotion of AFP general

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 2 hours ago
The ad interim appointment of Brig. Gen. Ranulfo Sevilla was deferred yesterday after his wife accused him of domestic abuse,...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Perform acts of love during Holy Week&rsquo;

‘Perform acts of love during Holy Week’

By Evelyn Macairan | 2 hours ago
Filipino Catholics should perform acts of love while observing Holy Week traditions, Lingayen-Dagupan Archbishop Socrates...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Philippines made significant strides in women&rsquo;s rights&rsquo;

‘Philippines made significant strides in women’s rights’

2 hours ago
The Philippines has made significant strides in advancing women’s rights in different sectors, a budget official said...
Headlines
fbtw
Payments for COVID-19-related claims reach P16.7 billion &ndash; PhilHealth

Payments for COVID-19-related claims reach P16.7 billion – PhilHealth

By Rhodina Villanueva | 2 hours ago
Total reimbursements for COVID-19-related claims last year reached over P16 billion, according to the state health insur...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec: Preparations for 2025 polls to proceed

Comelec: Preparations for 2025 polls to proceed

By Mayen Jaymalin | 2 hours ago
After signing a contract for its automated election system, the Commission on Elections will proceed as scheduled with preparations...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with