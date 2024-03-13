Pinoy soldiers in Korean War remembered

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino soldiers who fought with Korean soldiers during the Korean War in the 1950s were cited by former UN secretary general Ban Ki-moon.

At a reception celebrating the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries, Ban recalled the valiant sacrifice of the 7,420 Philippine Expeditionary Forces to Korea soldiers.

“I cannot imagine the bravery of those young Filipinos – many of whom probably could not find Korea on a map before – coming all the way to Korea in defense of freedom,” he said.

Ban said he felt compelled to attend the reception due to his successful meetings in the Philippines in February, advocating for global climate resiliency with President Marcos, Asian Development Bank president Masatsugu Asakawa, ministers, senators and diplomatic corps members.

Ban is president and chair of the Global Green Growth Institute.

The Philippine embassy in Seoul marked the start of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties with a launch reception on March 5, highlighting both nations’ shared sacrifices and deep cooperation since 1949.

“As the Pearl of the Orient and the Land of the Morning Calm celebrate the 75th year milestone, I look forward to new areas of cooperation for the mutual benefit of our two countries and our peoples,” said Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo.

Philippine Ambassador Theresa Dizon-De Vega noted the countries’ relationship goes way back, before 1949 with the story of Moon Soon-deuk, a well-known figure in Korean merchant maritime annals.

Over two centuries ago in 1801, Moon learned the Filipino language and served as the first interpreter for Filipinos who were shipwrecked off the coast of Jeju Island, De Vega recalled.

The next 75 years of relations will be anchored on a more profound and strategic thrust, according to Foreign Ministry director general for ASEAN Kim Dong-bae.

“(Both sides) expect the elevation of our bilateral relations to a Strategic Partnership in the months ahead, not years,” he said.