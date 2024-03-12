^

Headlines

Dismissed LRTA workers seek SC oral arguments to address illegal dismissal

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
March 12, 2024 | 4:30pm
Dismissed LRTA workers seek SC oral arguments to address illegal dismissal
This photo shows a picture of a train from LRTA.
Light Rail Transit Authority

MANILA, Philippines — Former employees of the Light Rail Transit Authority (LRTA) urged the Supreme Court (SC) to conduct oral arguments for their petition, seeking a review of their alleged illegal dismissal from the state-controlled transport firm.

In a statement on Tuesday, the illegally dismissed employees said that an oral argument by the SC can result in a speedy resolution by the high court on the issue “considering the voluminous records of their case whose execution proceeding spans about 20 years.”

In a statement on Tuesday, the employees who were illegally dismissed said that a Supreme Court oral argument could lead to a swift resolution by the high court, especially “considering the voluminous records of their case whose execution proceeding spans about 20 years.”

The case stemmed from the LRTA's decision not to renew its contract with Metro Transit Organization Inc. (MTOI) following a strike in 2000 that paralyzed operations. This resulted in the termination of the entire workforce of the state-controlled transport firm.

The labor arbiter (LA) declared in 2004 that the employees’ dismissal was illegal and ordered LRTA to grant separation pay, full back wages and other payments and fees. 

The LA resolution was then affirmed by the National Labor Relations Commission (NLRC) in May 2006, which was concurred by the SC in April 2008.

“In the implementation of their judgment award, the said LRT employees as the prevailing party submitted an updated computation of judgment award with legal interest to the Labor Arbiter and which was approved by the NLRC with finality in the amount of P461,554,636.77, as of  Feb. 13, 2018,” the press release read.

However, in September 2023, the Commission on Audit overturned the SC decision, rendering the LA decision invalid.

In reversing the high court’s decision, state auditors said that the LRTA has no liability to the terminated employees, emphasizing the separation of the firm from the MTOI.

The former employees said that the SC should immediately grant their motion as it would give justice to the terminated employees. 

“The increasing number of their ranks are suffering from all kinds of life-threatening ailments resulting from their impoverishment, unemployment and stress on their protracted execution proceeding,” the press release read, quoting labor group PIGLAS President Paul Legaspi.

“Worse, more than 30 of their ranks already died without even seeing a doctor for most of them,” he added. 

vuukle comment

LABOR

LABOR RIGHTS

LIGHT RAIL TRANSIT

LRT
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Jade Castro, 3 others freed after court finds arrest 'invalid'

Jade Castro, 3 others freed after court finds arrest 'invalid'

By Ian Laqui | 9 hours ago
Film director Jade Castro and his three friends who were previously arrested after being accused of burning a modern jeepney...
Headlines
fbtw
US firms investing over $1 billion in Philippines

US firms investing over $1 billion in Philippines

By Louella Desiderio | 18 hours ago
Firms that are part of a high-level US trade and investment mission to the Philippines are planning to invest over $1 billion...
Headlines
fbtw
German leader urged to raise Gerry Ortega killing in meeting with Marcos

German leader urged to raise Gerry Ortega killing in meeting with Marcos

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 7 hours ago
In a joint statement, the coalition composed of Free Press Unlimited (FPU), Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) and Reporters...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte himself offered to look after Quiboloy properties

Duterte himself offered to look after Quiboloy properties

By Diana Lhyd Suelto | 18 hours ago
Former president Rodrigo Duterte has admitted it was he who volunteered to manage the properties of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ...
Headlines
fbtw
PCG: China practices doublespeak regarding maritime actions

PCG: China practices doublespeak regarding maritime actions

By Evelyn Macairan | 18 hours ago
By saying one thing at official meetings and doing another in Philippine territorial waters, China has exposed its true self...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Many Chinese maritime proposals against national interests &mdash; DFA

Many Chinese maritime proposals against national interests — DFA

2 hours ago
“While a few proposals were deemed somewhat workable, many of the remaining Chinese proposals were determined, after...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara Duterte: Quiboloy being 'unfairly' targeted

Sara Duterte: Quiboloy being 'unfairly' targeted

By Cristina Chi | 6 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte has publicly come to the defense of her father’s spiritual adviser Apollo Quiboloy, downplaying...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos departs for Berlin, Prague

Marcos departs for Berlin, Prague

By Helen Flores | 18 hours ago
President Marcos left yesterday for Germany and the Czech Republic on what he said marks a “pivotal moment” in...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec, South Korea firm ink deal for 2025 auto polls

Comelec, South Korea firm ink deal for 2025 auto polls

By Rhodina Villanueva | 18 hours ago
The Commission on Elections and its automated election systems provider Miru Systems signed the contract yesterday for the...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with