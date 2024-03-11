MMDA: E-vehicle ban on nat'l NCR roads to take effect on April 15
MANILA, Philippines — Electronic vehicles will be officially prohibited on national roads of the National Capital Region starting April 15, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said on Monday.
This was announced by MMDA acting chairman Romando Artes in a press briefing a week after the Metro Manila Council (MMC) filed a resolution banning the e-vehicles on national roads and highways in NCR.
According to Artes, the following are the roads and highways where the e-vehicles will be prohibited:
- Roxas Boulevard
- Taft Avenue
- SLEX
- Shaw Boulevard
- Ortigas Avenue
- Magsaysay Boulevard
- Aurora Boulevard
- Quezon Avenue
- Commonwealth Avenue
- Bonifacio Avenue
- Rizal Avenue
- Del Pan
- Marcos Highway
- McArthur Highway
- Recto Avenue
- President Quirino Avenue
- Araneta Avenue
- EDSA
- Katipunan/C.P. Garcia
- Southeast Metro Manila Expressway
- Elliptical Road
- Mindanao Avenue
Artes said motorists who will violate the prohibition will be fined P2,500.
Meanwhile, motorists who will violate the ban who will also be caught without a license will have their e-vehicle impounded.
On February 28, the MMC passed a resolution banning e-vehicles from the national roads and highways in NCR saying that their unregulated operation poses a risk to the public as many of its drivers don’t possess a driver's license.
This policy of the Metro Manila local government units has been criticized by transportation advocates, saying that the resolution lacked consultation with e-vehicle users and might pose mobility issues.
