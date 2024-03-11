MMDA: E-vehicle ban on nat'l NCR roads to take effect on April 15

This photo shows a picture of two people riding an e-trike.

MANILA, Philippines — Electronic vehicles will be officially prohibited on national roads of the National Capital Region starting April 15, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said on Monday.

This was announced by MMDA acting chairman Romando Artes in a press briefing a week after the Metro Manila Council (MMC) filed a resolution banning the e-vehicles on national roads and highways in NCR.

According to Artes, the following are the roads and highways where the e-vehicles will be prohibited:

Roxas Boulevard

Taft Avenue

SLEX

Shaw Boulevard

Ortigas Avenue

Magsaysay Boulevard

Aurora Boulevard

Quezon Avenue

Commonwealth Avenue

Bonifacio Avenue

Rizal Avenue

Del Pan

Marcos Highway

McArthur Highway

Recto Avenue

President Quirino Avenue

Araneta Avenue

EDSA

Katipunan/C.P. Garcia

Southeast Metro Manila Expressway

Elliptical Road

Mindanao Avenue

Marcos Highway

Artes said motorists who will violate the prohibition will be fined P2,500.

Meanwhile, motorists who will violate the ban who will also be caught without a license will have their e-vehicle impounded.

On February 28, the MMC passed a resolution banning e-vehicles from the national roads and highways in NCR saying that their unregulated operation poses a risk to the public as many of its drivers don’t possess a driver's license.

This policy of the Metro Manila local government units has been criticized by transportation advocates, saying that the resolution lacked consultation with e-vehicle users and might pose mobility issues.