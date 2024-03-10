^

Headlines

Hontiveros: Quiboloy must answer for alleged extortion of OFWs

Philstar.com
March 10, 2024 | 4:25pm
Hontiveros: Quiboloy must answer for alleged extortion of OFWs
Photo shows Kingdom of Jesus Christ founder and preacher Pastor Quiboloy.
Pastor Apollo Quiboloy Facebook Page

MANILA, Philippines — Controversial preacher Apollo Quiboloy should also be held accountable for allegedly forcing Filipino migrant workers to donate their salaries to his church, Sen. Risa Hontiveros said on Sunday.

“Araw-gabi kumayod ang mga overseas Filipino workers (OFW), tapos imbes na mapunta sa pamilya nila ang pinagtrabahuan nila, pilit silang hinuhuthutan ni Quiboloy,” Hontiveros said, adding they were also coerced to sell products to remit to the religious group Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC). 

(OFWs work hard day and night. But instead of their hard-earned money going to their families, Quiboloy forcibly extorts from them.)

During a Senate hearing last week into the alleged exploitation, sexual and other abuses committed against former workers of KOJC, Reynita Fernandez, an OFW based in Singapore, said that she and other migrant workers were pressured and harassed into giving 90% of their salaries to Quiboloy.

“Reynita lost her home because she gave her entire salary, and she's definitely not the only OFW victimized,” Hontiveros said. “We call our OFWs our modern-day heroes, yet we are failing to protect them from fraudsters like Quiboloy.”

Hontiveros, who chairs the Senate women and gender equality committee, cited Quiboloy in contempt and ordered his arrest following his repeated refusals to attend the panel’s probe into alleged abuses committed by him and KOJC leaders. 

She said that resource persons cannot simply use their right to be presumed innocent or right against self-incrimination to justify their absence from official Senate investigations.

Sens. Robinhood Padilla, Bong Go, Cynthia Villar and Imee Marcos signed a letter objecting to the Senate panel’s decision to hold Quiboloy in contempt.

“I call on my colleagues in the Senate to actually listen to these victim-survivors. Sigurado ako na kapag mapakinggan nila ang mga karanasan ng mga dating miyembro ni Quiboloy, walang mag-aatubiling manindigan para sa katarungan,” Hontiveros said. 

(I am sure that when they listen to the experiences of former members of [Quiboloy’s church], no one will hesitate to stand up for justice.)

In November 2021, Quiboloy, an ally of former President Rodrigo Duterte, was indicted by a federal grand jury in California on charges including sex trafficking, child sex trafficking and bulk cash smuggling. 

He is also one of the most wanted individuals by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation. — Gaea Katreena Cabico with report from Cristina Chi

vuukle comment

APOLLO QUIBOLOY

KINGDOM OF JESUS CHRIST

RISA HONTIVEROS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Palace: No holiday declaration on March 11

Palace: No holiday declaration on March 11

2 days ago
The Official Gazette clarified that a document labeled "Proclamation No. 729" circulating online is fake. This document supposedly...
Headlines
fbtw
Adoption of Gibo&rsquo;s defense concept backed by expert

Adoption of Gibo’s defense concept backed by expert

By Alexis Romero | 17 hours ago
The Marcos administration’s adoption of a Comprehensive Archipelagic Defense Concept is a move in the right direction...
Headlines
fbtw
DA chief orders audit of NFA rice disposition

DA chief orders audit of NFA rice disposition

By Romina Cabrera | 17 hours ago
Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. has ordered the Department of Agriculture Internal Audit Service to look into the rice...
Headlines
fbtw
5-year halt in Metro Manila train begins March 28

5-year halt in Metro Manila train begins March 28

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
The Philippine National Railways will stop its operations in Metro Manila starting March 28 to clear the alignment where the...
Headlines
fbtw
PCG to government execs: Take stand vs China bullying

PCG to government execs: Take stand vs China bullying

By Ghio Ong | 17 hours ago
Government officials should take a stand against Chinese provocations in the West Philippine Sea and declare it loudly and...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
El Nido&rsquo;s Hidden Beach makes Cond&eacute; Nast best list

El Nido’s Hidden Beach makes Condé Nast best list

By Ghio Ong | 17 hours ago
A beach spot in tourist destination El Nido, Palawan has been included in the “34 best beaches in the world” by...
Headlines
fbtw
US-led coalition shoots down 15 Houthi drones

US-led coalition shoots down 15 Houthi drones

17 hours ago
United States and allied forces shot down 15 one-way attack drones fired by Iran-backed Yemeni rebels into the Red Sea and...
Headlines
fbtw
Korean firm agrees to terms of Comelec auto polls contract

Korean firm agrees to terms of Comelec auto polls contract

By Rhodina Villanueva | 17 hours ago
South Korean firm Miru Systems and its partners have agreed with the Commission on Elections on the terms in the service contract...
Headlines
fbtw
FDA delists COVID-19 meds, devices from VAT exemption

FDA delists COVID-19 meds, devices from VAT exemption

By Rhodina Villanueva | 17 hours ago
The Food and Drug Administration has released a list of COVID-19 medicines that were removed from the group of health products...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with