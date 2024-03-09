Liberal Party backs Hontiveros: Issue arrest warrant vs Quiboloy now

MANILA, Philippines — An opposition political expressed support for the Senate committee on women, children, family relations and gender equality in advocating for the detention of a controversial religious leader who refused to testify regarding sexual abuse complaints filed by church members.

Liberal Party spokesperson and former Sen. Leila de Lima shared their position on the matter after committee chair Sen. Risa Hontiveros moved to cite Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) founder Apollo Quiboloy in contempt after ignoring a subpoena by the Senate.

"The mounting evidence against [Quiboloy] paints a disturbing picture of abuse, and delaying justice only serves to embolden perpetrators and further victimize the vulnerable," said the party on Saturday.

"We are deeply troubled by reports that some senators are hesitant to compel Quiboloy to appear before the Senate."

Sen. Robinhood Padilla is currently lobbying to have the contempt order reversed in the name of "separation of church and state," while managing to get the support of Sen. Bong Go, Sen. Cynthia Villar, and Sen. Imee Marcos.

Sen. JV Ejercito earlier signed the written manifestation against the contempt ruling, but later on withdrew after receiving information that the Department of Justice is pursuing charges of sexual abuse and qualified trafficking against the KOJC leader.

Quiboloy, self-styled as the "Appointed Son of God," is currently wanted by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for sex trafficking charges of women and children alongside two others.

Known to be the spiritual advisor of former President Rodrigo Duterte, the LP said that "influence and political affiliation must never be a shield against accountability."

"The wheels of justice must turn for all Filipinos, regardless of power or position," LP said.

"The Filipino people deserve to know the truth & a justice system that protects the weak & the marginalized, not one that bows to the pressure of the powerful."

Snubbing the House, 'assassination' plot

The KOJC leader is also currently facing a separate subpoena from the House of Representatives, with lawmakers also threatening to have him arrested after snubbing a hearing of the legislative franchises committee.

The committee is currently tackling a bill seeking the revocation of Sonshine Media Network International (SMNI), also led by Quiboloy, after it allegedly aired false content on their programs.

The religious leader is also in hiding due to a supposed threat to his life, with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. allegedly wanting to have him kidnapped and killed under the auspices of the FBI and the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

Supported by Quiboloy in the 2022 elections, Marcos denied the allegation, suggesting that Quiboloy present his case before Congress.

"We urge all senators to uphold their duty to the nation and ensure a fair and impartial process," the LP said.

"Let us send a clear message: acts of abuse will be investigated and prosecuted, regardless of the perpetrator. We must work together to ensure that the Philippines becomes a nation where the rule of law truly prevails."