5 senators want to block contempt order vs Quiboloy

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
March 7, 2024 | 4:06pm

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 5:12 p.m.) — Five senators are now trying to block the contempt ruling issued by the Senate women and gender equality committee against controversial preacher Apollo Quiboloy, with some arguing that he should not face arrest for snubbing Senate hearings due to his right to due process.

Sen. Robin Padilla, who objected to Sen. Risa Hontiveros’ motion to cite Quiboloy in contempt, said in a press conference on Thursday that Sen. Bong Go, Sen. Cynthia Villar, Sen. Imee Marcos and Sen. JV Ejercito have signed the written manifestation against the contempt ruling on Quiboloy. 

To lift the contempt order on Quiboloy, eight senators out of the 14 members of the Senate women and gender equality committee need to sign the document.

On Tuesday, Hontiveros cited Quiboloy in contempt and ordered his arrest after the religious leader repeatedly refused to attend the Senate committee’s ongoing investigation of the abuses allegedly committed by him and KOJC leaders.

In following through with her earlier warning to have Quiboloy arrested, Hontiveros said that resource persons cannot simply use their right to be presumed innocent or right against self-incrimination to justify their absence from official Senate investigations.

Padilla said that the Kingdom of Jesus Christ founder — who was recently slapped with cases of sexual abuse and qualified trafficking by the Department of Justice (DOJ) — should not be investigated by two branches of government. 

“Sa resources ng gobyerno… Parang masyadong magastos (On the resources of government… It is too costly,” Padilla said in a press conference on Thursday.

On Thursday afternoon, Ejercito had withdrawn his signature in the manifesto against Quiboloy's contempt order, according to a letter he sent to the office of Padilla, a copy of which was shared with reporters.

Ejerjicto said in his letter that "after thoughtful contemplation," the allegations of rape against Quiboloy had prompted him to "carefully review the facts, witness testimonies and additional information."

"The public hearing of the Senate committee on women, children, family relations and gender equality is a venue for the Pastor to clear his name. I believe that our committee chairperson will facilitate a fair and impartial proceeding," he said.

Separation of church and state?

Padilla claimed that the manner in which the Senate probe on Quiboloy was conducted appeared to be “scandalous” and a violation of the principle of the separation of church and state.

Similar to Padilla, Marcos said in a press conference on Wednesday that Quiboloy — an FBI-wanted man in the United States — should not be “ganged up on” as he also had the right to due process.

While the 1987 Constitution provides for the separation of church and state, what it specifically prohibits is the establishment of a national religion and state interference in the free exercise of the religious beliefs of its citizens. 

This constitutional principle does not prohibit public officials from carrying out their duties, such as conducting official investigations, even as these might encroach upon religious figures or beliefs. 

To recall, the same Senate committee launched a joint investigation with the Senate public order and dangerous drugs committee on another religious leader facing allegations of sexual and physical abuse of children. 

In September 2023, Jey Rence Quilario, a self-styled messianic figure who led the Socorro Bayanihan Service Inc., a religious organization, was cited in contempt and detained after he refused to own up to allegations from four Senate witnesses that he and his group ordered child marriages in their island community at Sitio Kapihan in Socorro town.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has ordered Quiboloy to face the probes of the Senate and the House of Representatives, which is conducting a separate investigation into the alleged franchise violations of SMNI, the network under KOJC.

Quiboloy has refused to show up to both the Senate and the House and said that he would only face complaints against him in court.

HOUSE

QUIBOLOY

SENATE
