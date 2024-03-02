BFP: Over 3,000 fires recorded in first 2 months

The Bureau of Fire Protection officially kicked off the observance of Fire Prevention Month with a parade of its firefighters, volunteer fire brigades and partners in the private sector. The parade also showcased fire trucks, emergency vehicles and related assets and capabilities, including a specialized bucket suspended on a cable carried by a helicopter (inset) to deliver water for aerial firefighting.

MANILA, Philippines — More than 3,000 fires have been recorded in the first two months of the year, causing over P1.3 billion in damage, according to the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP).

A total of 3,044 fire incidents were recorded in January and February, a 25-percent increase from 2,424 fires recorded in the same period last year.

Fires claimed the lives of 69 individuals and injured 213 more, the latest BFP data showed.

Smoking was the top cause of fires, with 191 incidents.

A majority of the fires were accidental in nature with 1,704 incidents, but there were also 20 intentional fires and 29 natural fires recorded for the period.

For the full year 2023, the BFP said that electrical fires were the leading cause of incidents, comprising 40.72 percent out of the 16,433 incidents.

The BFP kicked off the observance of Fire Prevention Month yesterday with a civic parade of fire trucks, emergency vehicles and other equipment.

Fire incidents usually occur most in the months of March and April as it coincides with the warm and dry season in the country.

The BFP advised the public to have their electrical connections checked by licensed professionals every two years.

It is implementing its Oplan Ligtas na Pamayanan, its flagship program in fire prevention, by immersing firemen in communities and providing fire safety education and pre-fire planning.