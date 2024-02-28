^

SC fines CA justice’s driver over road rage

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
February 28, 2024 | 3:44pm
The Supreme Court of the Philippines
MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court found a Court of Appeals (CA) associate justice's chauffeur guilty of vulgar and unbecoming conduct, along with simple misconduct, due to a road rage incident in April 2022.

In a press release by the high court on Tuesday evening, it said that Gerardo Manganaan, the driver of CA Associate Justice Carlito Calpatura, was fined a total of P35,100 as he “demonstrated arrogance” which is “unbecoming of a public servant.”

“Court employees have been enjoined to adhere to the exacting standards of morality and decency in order to preserve the judiciary’s good name and standing as a true temple of justice,” the high court’s press release read. 

“The Court En Banc reminded that judiciary employees should be circumspect in how they conduct themselves inside and outside the office,” it said. 

The case stemmed when Manganaan repeatedly cut through the convoy of the National Defense College of the Philippines and demanded from Sgt. Rex Gagelonia to give him a chance to pass through the road as he was using a government vehicle. 

The court said that Manganaan also pointed a finger at Gagelonia before returning to his vehicle. 

In addition to the fine, the Supreme Court stated that any future repetition of the same or similar acts will be punished more severely.

