43 Chinese nationals engaged in human trafficking deported

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
February 22, 2024 | 4:06pm
43 Chinese nationals engaged in human trafficking deported
This photo shows a picture of the immigration gate at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Immigration (BI) on Thursday said that it deported 43 Chinese nationals who are involved in human trafficking-related crimes. 

In a press release, the BI said that the Chinese citizens are part of the more than 100 foreign nationals previously arrested in Pasay City for the alleged violation of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act.

“We are working closely with other government agencies to rid the country of such undesirable aliens who abuse our hospitality and stay here doing their illegal activities,” the BI’s press release read, quoting Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco.

The Chinese nationals, who are said to be working for establishments engaged in human trafficking activities, violated the terms and conditions of their visas.

Due to this violation, the BI said that they are considered “threats to public interest.” 

The group got on a Philippine Airlines plane bound for Shanghai at Terminal 1 of Ninoy Aquino International Airport, according to the BI.

They were also included in the immigration bureau’s blacklist which bars them from re-entering the country. 

The penalty for human trafficking, as stipulated in the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act, is imprisonment ranging from six to forty years and a fine ranging from P50,000 to P5 million.

