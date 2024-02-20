Sara Duterte says accusations of ties to Quiboloy part of series 'attacks'

Vice President Sara Duterte during the Department of Transportation's 125th founding anniversary and ceremonial signing of the civil works contracts for the Davao public transport modernization project in Lanang, Davao City on Feb. 7, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Sara Duterte has cried foul over the recent testimony of a former member of pastor Apollo Quiboloy's church who said he saw Duterte receive "bags of guns" from the controversial religious leader.

Without outright addressing the allegation, Duterte said that she has been on the receiving end of multiple "attacks" and expects these to continue in the future.

"Hindi ko ikakagulat kung dumami pa ang mga kaso, imbestigasyon, testigo, paratang, atake, at paninira laban sa akin sa mga susunod na araw, lingo, buwan, at mga taon," Duterte said in a statement on Tuesday.

(I will not be surprised if there are more cases, investigations, witnesses, allegations, attacks and defamation against me in the coming days, weeks, months and years.)

Duterte added that the position of vice president has historically been subjected to attacks and multiple controversies.

"Marahil, sapagkat ang Bise Presidente ang tumatayong pangunahing hadlang sa mga nangangarap maging pangulo," Duterte said.

(Perhaps, because the Vice President stands as the main obstacle to those who dream of becoming president.)

Duterte's curt statement comes after a former member of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ — the church Quiboloy founded — told senators on Monday that Duterte received guns from Quiboloy when she was still mayor of Davao City.

The Senate committee on women, children and gender equality held its second hearing on the alleged abuses committed by Quiboloy and members of his church.

The resource person, who went by an alias of "Rene," said that he had seen the vice president and former President Rodrigo Duterte visit Quiboloy's compound in Glory Mountain, where they would pick up "bags of guns."

Rene said he worked as a landscaper of Quiboloy and was physically abused by the pastor.

He also testified to being forced by the church to beg for alms on the street, after which he would fork over the money to them. He said his daily quota was P3,000.

Rene also said that he was forced to work as a researcher for television network SMNI without regular pay. At times, Quiboloy would allegedly give them allowances of P200 to P300.

Former president Duterte has a weekly talk show on SMNI called "Gikan sa Masa, para sa Masa."