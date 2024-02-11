^

Marcos to Pinoys: Remain firm in your commitment, resolve this dragon year

Helen Flores - The Philippine Star
February 11, 2024 | 8:00am
Marcos to Pinoys: Remain firm in your commitment, resolve this dragon year
People pray and light the incense at a temple, on the eve of the Lunar New Year of the Dragon in Manila on Feb. 9, 2024.
AFP / Jam Sta. Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — President Marcos called on Filipinos to remain firm in their commitment and resolve to achieve a harmonious and progressive Philippines as he joined the Filipino-Chinese community in celebrating Chinese New Year yesterday.

2024 marks the Year of the Wood Dragon, predicted to bring prosperity and good fortune.

“This occasion brims with infinite opportunities as we gather to pay homage to the heritage of the dragon, a timeless symbol of power, wisdom and courage,” Marcos said in his message.

“We revel in the jubilant festivities and embrace the spirited heartbeat of the dragon’s realm, knowing that the limitless horizon of this Year of the Dragon brings endless possibilities,” he said.

The President also expressed hopes the accomplishments in the past year would inspire Filipinos to uplift and steer the country to greater heights.

“While it is true that good fortune and prosperity await us, let us take to heart that it is only through our firm commitment and resolve that we can transform our dreams into reality,” the Chief Executive added.

Meanwhile, Vice President Sara Duterte wished the public, especially the Filipino-Chinese community, good fortune, abundance and triumph in the face of adversities.

The Vice President urged Filipinos to channel the qualities of the mythical creature dragon, which, she said, embodies strength, bravery and triumph.

“Let us channel its remarkable qualities to conquer any obstacles that come our way and pursue our wildest dreams,” Duterte said.

Duterte also hailed the country’s way of celebrating the Chinese New Year, saying that it is always filled with rich traditions.

“Gather with your loved ones, exchange heartfelt blessings and revel in the enchanting festivities that Chinese New Year brings. Immerse yourself in the timeless traditions that have been passed down for generations,” Duterte said.

Duterte also enjoined Filipinos to embrace the New Year with optimism and openness to “infinite possibilities.”

Marcos issued Proclamation 368 on Oct. 11, 2023, declaring Feb. 10 this year as a special non-working day throughout the country for the celebration of the Chinese New Year.

Malacañang has also declared Feb. 9, a Friday, an additional special non-working day throughout the country to give the people the full opportunity to celebrate the occasion and enable them to avail of the benefits of a longer weekend.

The Chinese New Year is the festival celebrating the beginning of a new year on the traditional lunisolar Chinese calendar. — Elizabeth Marcelo

CHINESE NEW YEAR
