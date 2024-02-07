^

Headlines

SWS poll says 44% of Filipinos see better lives

Philstar.com
February 7, 2024 | 9:46am
SWS poll says 44% of Filipinos see better lives
A man carries his child to touch a 500-foot-long dragon installation displayed at a mall in the Chinatown district of Manila on February 5, 2024, ahead of the Lunar New Year of the Dragon which falls on February 10.
AFP / Ted Aljibe

MANILA, Philippines — The number of Filipinos expecting the quality of their lives to improve in the next 12 months has dropped to 44%, according to the latest Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey conducted in December. 

This figure is down from 48% in the survey conducted in September 2023. 

The December 8 to 11 poll also found that 44% of Filipinos said the quality of lives would stay the same, and 5% said it would worsen. The remaining 7% did not provide an answer. 

This resulted in a net personal optimism score of +39, which the polling firm classifies as “excellent.” The score was slightly down from the “excellent” +42 in September.

SWS attributed the three-point decline in the national net personal optimism to “a decrease in Balance Luzon and a slight decline in the Visayas, combined with a steady score in Mindanao and an increase in Metro Manila. 

Net personal optimism remained “excellent” in Luzon areas outside Metro Manila, although down by 10 points to +40. 

It dropped to “high” +27 from “very high” +30 in Visayas, and stayed at “excellent” +43 in Mindanao. Net personal optimism rose to “excellent” +47 from “very high” +30 in the capital region. 

The survey also showed that net personal optimism was “excellent” among junior and senior high school graduates or those who attended college. 

It, however, fell to “very high” from “excellent” among those who either graduated from college or took postgraduate studies. Personal optimism was also “very high” among elementary graduates. 

The survey used face-to-face interviews with 1,200 adults, with a margin of error of ±2.8% for national percentages and ±5.7% for regional breakdowns.

vuukle comment

QUALITY OF LIFE

SOCIAL WEATHER STATIONS

SURVEY
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Roque: Duterte got info &lsquo;he may be arrested any time&rsquo;

Roque: Duterte got info ‘he may be arrested any time’

By Daphne Galvez | 10 hours ago
Former president Rodrigo Duterte claimed to have information that he could be arrested “any time” in light of...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos and Duterte clan alliance ruptures

Marcos and Duterte clan alliance ruptures

By Allison Jackson | 16 hours ago
Less than two years after Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos was swept to power, his family's alliance with his firebrand...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos unperturbed by calls for Mindanao secession &ndash; Abalos

Marcos unperturbed by calls for Mindanao secession – Abalos

By Helen Flores | 10 hours ago
President Marcos is unperturbed by the recent call of his predecessor former president Rodrigo Duterte to separate Mindanao...
Headlines
fbtw
China denies hacking Philippines websites

China denies hacking Philippines websites

By Pia Lee-Brago | 10 hours ago
The Chinese embassy has denied Beijing’s involvement in hacking attempts on the websites of Philippine government agencies...
Headlines
fbtw
GenSan court judge suspended for sitting on rape case

GenSan court judge suspended for sitting on rape case

By Daphne Galvez | 10 hours ago
The Supreme Court has ordered the suspension of a trial court judge in General Santos City for sitting on a rape complaint...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Updated farmers&rsquo; registry to exclude farm workers &ndash; DA

Updated farmers’ registry to exclude farm workers – DA

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 10 hours ago
Farm workers will be excluded from the government’s official registry of farmers nationwide as the Department of Agriculture...
Headlines
fbtw
UP students protest increasing commercialization of campus spaces

UP students protest increasing commercialization of campus spaces

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 10 hours ago
Students of the University of the Philippines - Diliman in Quezon City are opposing the “commercialization” of...
Headlines
fbtw

Swiss minister arrives today

By Pia Lee-Brago | 10 hours ago
Switzerland’s top diplomat will arrive in the Philippines tomorrow, the first time that a Swiss foreign minister will visit the country since 2008, the Department of Foreign Affairs has announced.
Headlines
fbtw
As Valentine's Day nears, public cautioned vs love scams

As Valentine's Day nears, public cautioned vs love scams

By Ian Laqui | 15 hours ago
Interior Secretary Benjamin "Benhur" Abalos Jr. warned the public against love scams as Valentine’s Day...
Headlines
fbtw
Probe sought into alleged China-based hackers targeting gov&rsquo;t websites

Probe sought into alleged China-based hackers targeting gov’t websites

By Cristina Chi | 18 hours ago
Sen. Risa Hontiveros filed Senate Resolution 923, urging the Senate national defense and security committee to conduct a probe...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with