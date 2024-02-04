^

Headlines

'One Philippines': NSC, Mindanao governments reject secession calls

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
February 4, 2024 | 1:39pm
'One Philippines': NSC, Mindanao governments reject secession calls
This file photo shows the executive building of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.
The STAR / John Unson

MANILA, Philippines — The National Security Council (NSC) and governors from Mindanao have strongly rejected calls for the region's secession from the Philippines, emphasizing the threat it poses to progress made in peace and development.

In a statement Sunday, National Security Adviser Eduardo Año said that any attempt to sow division in the country must be rejected unequivocally after former President Rodrigo Duterte pushed for a “separate and independent Mindanao.”

He warned that the national government “will not hesitate to use its authority and forces to quell and stop any and all attempts to dismember the Republic.”

“Any attempt to secede any part of the Philippines will be met by the government with resolute force, as it remains steadfast in securing the sovereignty and integrity of the national territory,” said Año, who served as an interior secretary and an Armed Forces of the Philippines chief under Duterte. 

The national security adviser also said that calls to separate Mindanao from the rest of the country does not only run counter to the Constitution, “but also threatens to undo the hard-won gains of peace and development, particularly in Mindanao.”

Año stressed that the comprehensive peace process, which has brought an end to armed conflict in Mindanao, must instead be protected and strengthened. 

Similarly, Presidential peace adviser Carlito Galvez Jr. earlier urged Filipinos to reject any movement calling for an independent Mindanao. Like Año, Galvez was also an AFP chief of staff during Duterte’s presidency. 

Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim called on the public to protect the gains of the peace process. 

“Let us continue to support the current administration and allow peace and civility to reign over the affairs of our land,” he said.   

‘United Philippines’

The governors of Sultan Kudarat and Maguindanao del Sur also joined other leaders from Mindanao in rejecting secession calls. 

“Mindanao’s concerns should be resolved without pursuing secession… It would disrupt the interconnected productivity of Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao that has long sustained our national stability,” Sultan Kudarat Gov. Datu Pax Ali Mangudadatu said. 

“Preserving peace, heritage, and progress in Mindanao compels the Philippines to remain united,” he added. 

For her part, Maguindanao del Sur Gov. Bai Mariam Mangudadatu pointed out that secession will not address the concerns of residents of Mindanao. 

“It denies our people the rights embodied by the Constitution, including the destruction of our territorial integrity compromising our efforts to build a stronger nation,” Mangudadatu said. 

“We are for one and united Philippines,” she added.

vuukle comment

MAGUINDANAO DEL SUR

MINDANAO

NATIONAL SECURITY COUNCIL

RODRIGO DUTERTE

SULTAN KUDARAT
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
UP offers 24 free online courses with training certificates

UP offers 24 free online courses with training certificates

4 days ago
The University of the Philippines Open University is offering 24 free online courses on a diverse range of topics —...
Headlines
fbtw
Wanted: 300 air traffic controllers

Wanted: 300 air traffic controllers

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 15 hours ago
The Philippines is in need of nearly 300 air traffic controllers to handle the growing volume of flights to and from its...
Headlines
fbtw
Ever Bilena tax liability pegged at P1.6 billion

Ever Bilena tax liability pegged at P1.6 billion

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 15 hours ago
The alleged tax deficiency of popular cosmetic brand Ever Bilena has ballooned to P1.6 billion, according to the Bureau of...
Headlines
fbtw
DICT foils cyberattack by China hackers

DICT foils cyberattack by China hackers

By Emmanuel Tupas | 15 hours ago
Cybersecurity experts recently prevented the hacking of government websites and email addresses by China-based cybercriminals,...
Headlines
fbtw
Palace on corruption index: Philippines in right direction

Palace on corruption index: Philippines in right direction

By Helen Flores | 15 hours ago
The slight improvement of the Philippines in the latest Corruption Perception Index of Transparency International shows that...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Opera in Tondo? Italian envoy hopes to make it happen

By Ghio Ong | 15 hours ago
The embassy of Italy in the Philippines bared its plan to stage an all-Filipino opera before an unlikely audience: the young residents of Tondo in Manila.
Headlines
fbtw

DOLE issues revised IRR on Service Charge Law

By Rhodina Villanueva | 15 hours ago
The Department of Labor and Employment has issued the revised implementing rules and regulations of the Service Charge law, which now excludes managerial employees from benefiting from the collected service cha...
Headlines
fbtw
DENR collaborates with NASA on atmospheric study

DENR collaborates with NASA on atmospheric study

By Romina Cabrera | 15 hours ago
The Philippines would collaborate with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration in a study to address air...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec waives voter certification fee

Comelec waives voter certification fee

By Rhodina Villanueva | 15 hours ago
The Commission on Elections will no longer charge P75 for Voter’s Certification starting Feb. 12, which has been declared...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with