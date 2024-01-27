^

PCO denies Cha-cha agenda in 'Bagong Pilipinas' rally

Kristine Daguno-Bersamina - Philstar.com
January 27, 2024 | 2:21pm
PCO denies Cha-cha agenda in 'Bagong Pilipinas' rally
Poster of the "Bagong Pilipinas" campaign kick-off rally which will be held on Jan. 28, 2024 at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila.
MANILA, Philippines — The Presidential Communications Office (PCO) dismissed allegations that the "Bagong Pilipinas" campaign kick-off rally would serve as a platform to advocate for Charter change (Cha-cha).

During the Saturday News Forum in Quezon City, PCO Undersecretary Gerard Baria clarified that the event is solely dedicated to the covenant of Bagong Pilipinas.

"This is an activity by the Executive Department for the covenant of Bagong Pilipinas. This is the Executive Department’s way of showing its commitment that it will do its job. There are no other reasons," Baria said.

Responding to statements by Bayan Muna chairman Neri Colmenares, who suggested a hidden Cha-cha agenda and labeled it a misuse of public funds, Baria dismissed them as efforts to "muddle ideas." 

PCO Director Cris Villonco agreed, stating, “As part of the event and the one overseeing the event, I can assure that is not the case. We are talking about empowering the Filipino at its very core."

In July of last year, the Marcos administration introduced Bagong Pilipinas as the central theme for their approach to governance and leadership. This theme advocates for profound and fundamental changes across all aspects of society and government.

In the same forum, Baria explained that Bagong Pilipinas goes beyond just branding.

“Ito iyong parang declaration ng commitment ng Philippine bureaucracy, ng gobyerno para mag-level up ng government services para marating ang Bagong Pilipinas," Baria said. 

(This is akin to a declaration of commitment from the Philippine bureaucracy and the government, aiming to enhance government services to achieve the vision of a new Philippines.)

“Magandang maintindihan ito kasi napaka-multilayer ng Bagong Pilipinas – hindi lang ito logo, hindi lang ‘to branding, hindi ito government program – it’s multi-sectoral/multilevel na concept na i-implement,” he added.

(It's important to understand that Bagong Pilipinas is a multi-faceted concept. It goes beyond being a mere logo or branding and isn't confined to a government program. It's a multi-sectoral, multi-level concept set for implementation.)

The Bagong Pilipinas kick-off rally is scheduled for Sunday afternoon, January 28, at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila. 

The event will feature various major government services, expecting a substantial turnout of thousands of Filipinos.  A "Serbisyo Fair" will also be held with other entertainment activities.

BONGBONG MARCOS

PRESIDENTIAL COMMUNICATIONS OFFICE
