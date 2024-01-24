^

Headlines

Filipino IDF soldier among dead in Gaza blast — PH Embassy in Israel

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
January 24, 2024 | 4:12pm
Filipino IDF soldier among dead in Gaza blast â�� PH Embassy in Israel
A picture taken from Rafah on January 23, 2024 shows smoke billowing over Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip during Israeli bombardment, amid continuing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas. The Israeli army said it had suffered its biggest single-day losses since the start of its ground war in Gaza amid growing pressure on the government to find a way to end the conflict.
AFP

MANILA, Philippines — A Filipino soldier serving in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) was among the casualties in an explosion in Gaza, the Philippine Embassy in Israel said on Wednesday. 

Sgt. First Class Cydrick Garin was one of the 21 IDF soldiers killed in an explosion in southern Gaza caused by the militant group Hamas on January 22.

According to the embassy, Garin’s parents are Filipinos. His mother is a native of Isabela province and currently lives in Tel Aviv.

His father, meanwhile, is yet to arrive in Israel. Garin’s father hailed from General Santos City.

"The Embassy of Israel in the Philippines is currently facilitating the travel of Sgt. Garin's father to Israel," the statement read.

"Israel shares the profound grief of Sgt. Garin's family and the Filipino community," the embassy added.

According to IDF spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, the soldiers were operating in an area 600 meters from the border across the community of Kissufim. He described the incident as the "biggest daily death toll" of the IDF. 

Jerusalem-based online newspaper Times of Israel reported that the blast in southern Gaza was caused by the firing of a rocket-propelled grenade by Hamas militants, which resulted in the collapse of the building where Garin and the other soldiers were positioned.

 On Sunday, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said that the death toll due to the Israel-Hamas war has surpassed 25,000.

The Israeli airstrikes commenced in response to a sudden assault by Hamas on southern Israel on October 7, resulting in an estimated 1,139 casualties. — with reports from Agence France-Presse

vuukle comment

GAZA

IDF

ISRAEL

ISRAELI-PALESTINIAN CONFLICT

PALESTINE

PHILIPPINE EMBASSY
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
&lsquo;I&rsquo;m a music lover&rsquo;: Marcos shrugs off Coldplay concert backlash

‘I’m a music lover’: Marcos shrugs off Coldplay concert backlash

1 day ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. justified going to a recent concert by a British rock band where he arrived in a helicopter,...
Headlines
fbtw
Delays in testing leave DepEd in the dark about student progress

Delays in testing leave DepEd in the dark about student progress

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
The Department of Education failed to administer most of its large-scale student assessments on time in the last seven years,...
Headlines
fbtw
abtest
Senators issue manifesto rejecting people&rsquo;s initiative

Senators issue manifesto rejecting people’s initiative

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 16 hours ago
Senators unanimously signed a manifesto yesterday rejecting the “brazen attempt to violate the Constitution, through...
Headlines
fbtw
House committed to people&rsquo;s initiative &ndash; Speaker

House committed to people’s initiative – Speaker

By Delon Porcalla | 16 hours ago
While distancing himself from the signature drive under the latest Charter change push, Speaker Martin Romualdez declared...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate summons Quiboloy

Senate summons Quiboloy

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 16 hours ago
Controversial pastor Apollo Quiboloy was summoned by Sen. Risa Hontiveros to attend the next hearing after he snubbed yesterday’s...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Senate says &lsquo;people&rsquo;s initiative&rsquo; exploits democratic process

Senate says ‘people’s initiative’ exploits democratic process

By Ian Laqui | 5 hours ago
The Senate issued a manifesto condemning the “people’s initiative” to amend provisions of the 1987 Constitution,...
Headlines
fbtw
UN rapporteur asked to probe government use of trolls

UN rapporteur asked to probe government use of trolls

By Sheila Crisostomo | 16 hours ago
United Nations Special Rapporteur on freedom of opinion and expression Irene Khan was urged yesterday to look into the government’s...
Headlines
fbtw
Hungry Pinoys highest so far under Marcos government

Hungry Pinoys highest so far under Marcos government

By Janvic Mateo | 16 hours ago
The number of Filipino families experiencing hunger under President Marcos reached its highest in the fourth quarter of 2023,...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos: Government won&rsquo;t lift a finger to help ICC

Marcos: Government won’t lift a finger to help ICC

By Alexis Romero | 16 hours ago
The government will not lift a finger to assist the International Criminal Court in its probe on the previous administration’s...
Headlines
fbtw
Entrepreneurs, business leaders mentor MSMEs

Entrepreneurs, business leaders mentor MSMEs

16 hours ago
Some of the country’s top business executives and founders of successful businesses showed up to mentor MSMEs at Go...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with