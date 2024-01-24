^

Jinggoy sees no political color in Sandiganbayan ruling

Cecille Suerte Felipe - The Philippine Star
January 24, 2024 | 12:00am
Photo shows Senator Jinggoy Estrada at the Sandiganbayan in Quezon City on January 19, 2024.
STAR / Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Jinggoy Estrada does not see any political color in the Sandiganbayan Fifth Division’s ruling that found him guilty of one count of direct bribery and two counts of indirect bribery over his alleged involvement in the pork barrel scam.

In an interview over ANC, Estrada maintained that he was charged with plunder, of which he was acquitted, and was surprised to be convicted of direct and indirect bribery.

“The conviction of indirect and direct bribery, since based on the information sheet that was filed against me, it was only a case of plunder. So I had to defend myself in the plunder charges against me. So I really didn’t know where that direct and indirect bribery came from,” he said.

The anti-graft court said there was a transfer of money supposedly, and Estrada accepted millions from an individual related to Janet Lim-Napoles.

“I completely deny that allegation. I never stole any money. I never received any money from anybody, especially Napoles, the whistle-blowers or even Benhur Luy. In fact, the decision of the Sandiganbayan on plunder charges was that there was no criminal intent. I did not receive nor accept any money or steal any money for that matter,” Estrada said.

He noted that he has instructed his lawyers first to read the 400-page decision and to file and exhaust all legal remedies available.

“We’ll have to file the motion for reconsideration before the Sandiganbayan and hopefully, if it is denied, we will have the last option to go up to the Supreme Court,” he said.

