Philippines to join ASEAN Tourism Forum 2024 in Lao PDR

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines’ diverse tourism offerings will once again be showcased internationally as the country is set to participate at the ASEAN Tourism Forum (ATF) 2024 in Lao PDR.

ATF, which gathers international buyers under its hosted buyer scheme, is a cooperative regional effort to promote the Association of Southeast Asian Nation as one tourist destination, according to the Tourism Promotions Board (TPB).

This year, the ATF’s theme is “Quality and Responsibility Tourism – Sustaining ASEAN Future.”

The Department of Tourism and its marketing and promotions arm, TPB, will be presenting the Philippines’ tourism offerings as well as promote its commitment to sustainable and responsible tourism practices in Vientiane, Laos from January 22 until 27.

TPB Chief Operating Officer Maria Margarita Nograles said that the country’s participation in the international forum is “an excellent opportunity for the Philippines to present our distinct tourism offerings to a global audience while also highlighting our efforts to promote sustainable tourism.”

“We are optimistic that ATF 2024 will be a springboard to significantly drive tourism growth and collaboration within the ASEAN region,” Nograles said.

The TPB said that ATF will also serve as a platform to drive discussions among government bodies and private sector organizations on advancing sustainable tourism and eco-friendly practices in the ASEAN region.

The ATF will also host a three-day Travel Exchange (TRAVEX) from January 24 to 26 to facilitate business-to-business meetings and trade and promotion of ASEAN destination products and services.

TPB said 15 local exhibitors from the airline industry hotel and resorts, tour operators/destination management companies and convention center will represent the Philippine delegation at TRAVEX. These include the Lihim Resorts, El Nido by Araw Hospitality Inc., Best Western Plus Metro Clark, Bluewater Maribago Beach Resort, Jpark Island Resort & Waterpark Mactan Cebu, Tambuli Seaside Resort and Spa, Araneta Hotels Inc. (Novotel Manila Araneta City), AJ Coffee and Bed (Kaulayaw Coffee), and ALI Makati Hotel Property Inc - Raffles and Fairmont Hotel Makati.

On the other hand, tour operators and destination management companies joining are Quasar Travel and Tours, Uni Orient Travel Inc., Marsman Drysdale Travel Inc., Annset Holidays Inc. and CTPH Tour. SMX Convention Center, one of the country’s MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) suppliers, will also join the exhibitors’ lineup, while the airline industry will be represented by Philippine Airlines.

Aside from joining TRAVEX, the Philippines will hold a media briefing session on January 24 and host a late-night function for international buyers, private sector sellers and international media attendees on January 26.

Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco during the TPB’s thanksgiving event last Thursday said that 2024 programs of the Philippine tourism are still in line with the country’s push to become a tourism powerhouse in Asia.