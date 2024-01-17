Herbosa: Clinic under probe after skin treatments linked to woman’s death

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) said Wednesday it is investigating the clinic in Quezon City that administered intravenous (IV) glutathione and stem cell therapy to a woman who reportedly died later after receiving these skin treatments.

A 39-year-old woman died last week hours after getting glutathione and stem cell treatments. According to the police, the victim had a chronic kidney disease.

“This is a preventable death, and we need to act on this,” Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said.

The country’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has not approved any injectable products for skin whitening. Injectable glutathione is only permitted as an adjunct treatment in cisplatin chemotherapy.

According to the FDA, injectable glutathione for skin lightening carries risks of toxic effects on the liver, kidneys, and nervous system, along with the possibility of Steven Johnson Syndrome.

Concerns were also raised about a potential link of glutathione use to long-term skin cancer risk.

“Yes, it (IV glutathione) will whiten your skin and make you look really Caucasian, but it can damage your kidneys and kill you,” Herbosa said. “IV glutathione is not safe to be used in clinics.”

Licensed facilities

Herbosa also urged the public to choose accredited facilities for any stem cell therapy procedures.

Only the Asian Stem Cell Institute, Inc., Lung Center of the Philippines, Makati Medical Center, National Kidney and Transplant Institute, and St. Luke’s Medical Center in Global City and Quezon City were accredited to perform human stem cell or cellular therapies.

The FDA only recognizes the application of hematopoietic stem cell transplantations, corneal resurfacing with limbal stem cells, and skin regeneration with epidermal stem cells.

Herbosa added the department will review its rules and regulations on accreditation of health facilities engaging in stem cell therapies.