1 firework-related death reported as DOH tallies 443 pyro-related injuries

Revellers watch as fireworks light up the sky ushering in the New Year at Rizal Park, in Manila on January 1, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) on Monday reported that it recorded the first stray bullet injury (SBI) and one death during the New Year celebrations.

The newly reported pyro victims are part of the 212 “new” cases of firework-related injuries (FWRI) the DOH logged from 6 a.m. of December 21 to 5:59 a.m. on January 2.

In its latest update on Tuesday, the health department said that a 23-year-old man from the Davao Region was hit by a bullet in his left upper back.

“Responsible gun owners know that bullets that go up will go down, and discharging firearms is not a way to celebrate,” the DOH said.

It also reported the death of a 38-year-old man from the Ilocos Region who lit a cigarette while drinking alcohol with other individuals near firecrackers.

The health department called on the public to “avoid injuries and deaths from stray bullets and ‘accidents’ due to intoxication.”

“The death reported today was an incident waiting to happen because liquor impairs judgment,” the DOH said.

“Guns, liquor, and fireworks should never mix,” it added.

On Tuesday, the DOH tallied a total of 443 FWRI, with six out of ten cases coming from the National Capital Region (NCR).

NCR is followed by the Ilocos Region with 36 cases; Cagayan Valley with 35 cases and CALABARZON with 28 cases.

Among the newly-recorded cases, there are six amputations, 122 eye injuries and another hearing loss case.

The DOH said that the victims are in the age range of 1 to 71 years old in the newly-logged cases. Ninety-seven percent of the FWRI cases happened at home and on the streets where 102 of the new cases involved legal fireworks.