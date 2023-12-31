^

Headlines

More countries eye joint patrols with Philippines

Ghio Ong - The Philippine Star
December 31, 2023 | 12:00am
More countries eye joint patrols with Philippines
Filipino fishermen fetch MV Kapitan Felix Oca at a designated rendezvous point in the West Philippine Sea on December 11, 2023.
Michael Varcas / The Philippine STAR

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) is firm on its stand in asserting Philippine sovereignty in the West Philippine Sea over China, as the former engages with more countries for further capacity-building.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) last Thursday by Global Times, “China’s national English language newspaper, under the People’s Daily,” Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Wu Qian reacted to a “French plan to hold joint patrols with the Philippines in the South China Sea and a joint drill between the Philippines and India in the region.”

“The China-Philippines maritime dispute is an issue between the two countries, and no third party has any right to interfere,” Wu said.

In response, PCG Commodore Jay Tarriela defended the Philippines’ plans to involve other countries in military capacity-building.

“By engaging in military collaborations with other countries that support the rules-based order, the Philippines can not only prevent China’s domination, but also deter its illegal bullying and aggressive behavior,” Tarriela wrote on X.

“France’s intention to conduct joint patrols not only demonstrates its support for the Philippines, but also reinforces our claim that an increasing number of states believe in our legal backing in asserting sovereignty and sovereign rights in the West Philippine Sea compared with the baseless 10-dash line claim of (China),” he added.

In a separate statement, PCG Commandant Admiral Ronnie Gil Gavan said the agency “recognized the significance of stronger partnerships with foreign counterparts, including the United States, Japan, Australia, Republic of Korea and Germany, in developing the PCG and becoming an organization of world-class guardians of the sea.”

vuukle comment

PHILIPPINE COAST GUARD
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
China blasts proposed permanent Filipino structures in Ayungin, calls it illegal

China blasts proposed permanent Filipino structures in Ayungin, calls it illegal

By James Relativo | 7 hours ago
Beijing's Foreign Ministry vehemently opposed plans by Manila's government to construct a permanent structure within the West...
Headlines
fbtw
World population to hit 8 billion in 2024

World population to hit 8 billion in 2024

By Pia Lee-Brago | 1 day ago
The world population grew by 75 million people over the past year and on New Year’s Day it will stand at more than eight...
Headlines
fbtw
PAGASA: Enough water in Angat even with El Ni&ntilde;o

PAGASA: Enough water in Angat even with El Niño

By Romina Cabrera | 4 days ago
The water level at Angat Dam is enough to last through the dry season amid the ongoing El Niño, according to the Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH: Kwitis burns unsuspecting 72-year-old as firecracker injuries climb to 107

DOH: Kwitis burns unsuspecting 72-year-old as firecracker injuries climb to 107

By James Relativo | 9 hours ago
Injuries due to pyrotechnic devices continue to rack up days ahead of the New Year festivities, with survivors already breaching...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos to Filipinos: Emulate Rizal's life, genuine love for country

Marcos to Filipinos: Emulate Rizal's life, genuine love for country

By James Relativo | 12 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. called on fellow Filipinos to emulate Dr. Jose Rizal's genuine love for the Filipino people...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Quezon province imposes mandatory masking

Quezon province imposes mandatory masking

By Emmanuel Tupas | 14 hours ago
Citing an increase in COVID-19 and other influenza-like illnesses, the provincial government of Quezon yesterday imposed mandatory...
Headlines
fbtw
Retail price of chicken up by P20 per kilo

Retail price of chicken up by P20 per kilo

By Bella Cariaso | 14 hours ago
The retail price of chicken has increased by P20 per kilo days before the New Year’s celebration, reaching P210 per...
Headlines
fbtw
January 2 not a holiday &ndash; Palace

January 2 not a holiday – Palace

By Helen Flores | 15 hours ago
The second day of the year is not a holiday, according to Malacañang.
Headlines
fbtw
LTO sets aggressive crackdown vs unregistered vehicles

LTO sets aggressive crackdown vs unregistered vehicles

By Romina Cabrera | 15 hours ago
The strict crackdown on unregistered vehicles will resume next week following the New Year break, the Land Transportation...
Headlines
fbtw
Protecting Philippine sovereignty a shared duty &ndash; DND chief

Protecting Philippine sovereignty a shared duty – DND chief

By Michael Punongbayan | 16 hours ago
Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro called on Filipinos yesterday to unite and fight as one to protect and uphold Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with