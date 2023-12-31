^

Lone bettor win P571 million lotto pot

Jose Rodel Clapano - The Philippine Star
December 31, 2023 | 12:00am
Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) outlet in Taguig City on November 17, 2023.
Philstar / Irra Lising

MANILA, Philippines — Two bettors became instant millionaires two days before the New Year after winning in the 6/58 Ultralotto and 6/45 Megalotto drawn on Friday, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) said yesterday.

In Ultralotto, the winning bettor bought the ticket at a PCSO outlet in Rizal street, Ligao City in Albay.

The winner guessed the six-digit Ultralotto 6/58 winning combination 19-35-25-42-58-05 with a total jackpot prize of P571,554,916.40.

The PCSO said 40 other bettors won P120,000 each for guessing five of the six numbers in the winning combination, while 2,661 bettors will take home P2,000 each for third prize.

Meanwhile, the PCSO also said a lone bettor won the Megalotto 6/45 after guessing the winning combination 06-12-28-04-16-17 with a jackpot prize of P23,333,389.60.

The winner bought the ticket at a PCSO outlet in the Sto. Nino Public Terminal, Mercado street in South Cotabato.

The PCSO also said 131 other bettors won P32,000 for guessing five of the six-digit winning combination in Megalotto 6/45, while 4,277 bettors will take home P1,000 for third prize.

PCSO
Philstar
