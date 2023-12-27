PNR Naga-Legazpi route resumes after 6 years of non-operation

Shown in the photo is the view of Mayon Volcano as a PNR train passes through the Kidaco Bridge in Daraga, Albay

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Railway (PNR)'s 101-kilometer Naga-Legazpi-Naga route successfully resumed its operations in the Bicol Region after over six years.

The train line went back to business this Wednesday morning, giving back commuters their four daily trips within Region V.

"PNR General Manager Jeremy S. Region would like to thank the Department of Transportation (DOTr) under the leadership of Secretary Haime J. Bautista for their big help to reopen [the route,'" said the PNR in a statement in Filipino.

"It's first trip from Naga successfully departed at around 5:38 a.m. to Legazpi City, while trips from Legazpi City going to Naga City started at around 5:45 a.m."

Every afternoon, Naga-Legazpi trips leave at around 5:30 p.m. while Legazpi-Naga trips department by 5:47 p.m.

A one-way trip usually takes around three hours and four minutes on average. This will pass by cities and municipalities within the Camarines Sur and Albay provinces.

Among the stations include:

Naga

Pili

Iriga

Polangui

Ligao

Travesia

Daraga

Legazpi

On the other hand, its flag stops include Baao, Lourdes, Bato, Matacon, Oas, Bagtang, Washington Drive and Capantawan. Regular fares range from P15 to P155, depending on the passenger's final destination.

Students, persons with disabilities and senior citizens could likewise avail of a 20% discount by showing their IDs.

The PNR Naga-Legazpi-Naga route halted its train services back in 2017 due to "lack of train coaches and locomotives."

This route went back to regular programming a few months after the PNR's Naga-Ligao route resumed its operations last July 31, linking the southern Luzon provinces of Camarines Sur and Albay.