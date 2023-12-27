^

Headlines

LIVE: Traffic situation on December 27

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
December 27, 2023 | 9:42am
LIVE: Traffic situation on December 27
Traffic crawls along the southbound lane of Roxas Boulevard in Manila yesterday.
Joven Cagande

MANILA, Philippines — Several commuters and motorists are expected to experience heavy traffic on Wednesday as Filipinos are expected to return to Manila following a weekend break in observance of Christmas Day

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. earlier declared December 25 a regular holiday and 26 special non-working holiday.

View the updates below to guide you on the traffic situation in Metro Manila and on the North Luzon Expressway, South Luzon Expressway,  Cavite Toll Expressway, Cavite–Laguna Expressway and Skyway:

CALAX

METRO MANILA

NLEX

SKYWAY

SLEX
