^

Headlines

Transport group to hold another ‘tigil pasada’ a week before Simbang Gabi

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
December 11, 2023 | 7:11pm
Transport group to hold another â��tigil pasadaâ�� a week before Simbang Gabi
Transport groups hold a protest at Mendiola in Manila on July 17, 2023 to voice their concerns regarding the Public Utility Vehicle (PUV) Modernization Program and the phasing out of the jeepney ahead of the president's second State of the Nation Address (SONA).
AFP / Jam Sta Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — Weeks before the public utility vehicle (PUV) consolidation deadline, transport group Piston will hold another transport strike on December 14 to 15.

The protest aims to oppose the December 31 deadline for PUV consolidation, which the group argues will strip jeepney drivers and operators of their livelihoods.

The group urged the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) to entirely scrap the PUV modernization program, which mandates jeepney operators to transition to modern units priced at P2.8 million each.

RELATED: Piston slams June 30 jeepney phaseout order, says minibuses worth P2.8-M burying operators in debt

"Ito ba ang pamasko sa atin ng DOTr (Department of Transportation) at LTFRB? Ang pagkawala ng kabuhayan ng libo-libong tsuper at operator? Mahiya naman sila. Andami nilang pamilyang gugutumin pagpasok ng bagong taon," Piston National President Mody Floranda said in a statement.

(Is this the DOTr and LTFRB's idea of a Christmas gift? Stripping thousands of drivers and operators of their livelihoods? They should be ashamed. Their actions will lead to hunger for many families as the new year approaches.)

Before the December 31 deadline, traditional jeepneys and UV Express drivers and operators must merge into cooperatives or corporations. Those who don't comply will be instructed to cease operations as mandated by the PUV modernization program.

“Ano ba ang pumipigil kay Guadiz (LTFRB chief Teofilo Guadiz III)? Isang memorandum circular lang nila, mababasura na ang deadline. Kung gusto nila, kami na ang mag-draft para pipirmahan na lang niya," Floranda said.

(What's holding Guadiz back? Just one memorandum circular from them, and the deadline will be nullified. If they want, we'll even draft it ourselves for him to just sign.)

On November 20, Guadiz said that drivers and operators don't necessarily need the consolidation process to be finalized by December 31. A simple filing should suffice to be recognized as consolidated.

“By the mere filing, puwede ka na ma-consider as consolidated (By the mere filing, you can be considered consolidated),” Guadiz said in a press briefing.

vuukle comment

JEEPNEY

JEEPNEY MODERNIZATION

LTFRB

PUV

PUV MODERNIZATION

TRANSPORT STRIKE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
US calls on China to stop 'dangerous' conduct in West Philippine Sea

US calls on China to stop 'dangerous' conduct in West Philippine Sea

11 hours ago
The United States called Sunday for Beijing to halt its "dangerous and destabilizing" actions in the disputed South China...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate to ratify 2024 national budget today

Senate to ratify 2024 national budget today

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 20 hours ago
The Senate is set to ratify today the proposed P5.768-trillion national budget for 2024, according to Senate President Juan...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippine ship damaged in Chinese water cannon attack

Philippine ship damaged in Chinese water cannon attack

By Evelyn Macairan | 20 hours ago
A boat commissioned to bring supplies to troops manning a grounded vessel at Ayungin Shoal in the West Philippine Sea suffered...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Send Chinese ambassador back to China&rsquo;

‘Send Chinese ambassador back to China’

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 20 hours ago
Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri yesterday urged President Marcos to send Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian back home following...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos says Philippines 'undeterred' by China's actions in WPS

Marcos says Philippines 'undeterred' by China's actions in WPS

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 9 hours ago
Marcos stressed that China’s “illegal presence in our waters and dangerous actions against our citizens is an...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
China says moves on Philippine ships in West Philippine Sea 'professional, restrained'

China says moves on Philippine ships in West Philippine Sea 'professional, restrained'

4 hours ago
China said on Monday that moves by its Coast Guard against Philippine vessels in the disputed South China Sea were "professional"...
Headlines
fbtw
Gift-bearing boat reaches Lawak Island &mdash; Christmas convoy organizer

Gift-bearing boat reaches Lawak Island — Christmas convoy organizer

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 6 hours ago
ATIN ITO Coalition said that ML Chowee, one of its supply boats, “slipped past Chinese marine vessels” and arrived...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate probe sought on Quiboloy church's alleged sexual abuse of children

Senate probe sought on Quiboloy church's alleged sexual abuse of children

7 hours ago
Sen. Risa Hontiveros has filed a resolution seeking an investigation into the alleged human trafficking, sexual abuse, rape...
Headlines
fbtw
Behind Philippines' poor PISA performance: Worst long-term absenteeism in the world

Behind Philippines' poor PISA performance: Worst long-term absenteeism in the world

By Cristina Chi | 9 hours ago
The Philippines has the highest rate of long-term absenteeism among students compared to all nations, the latest PISA results...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with