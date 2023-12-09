Support President Marcos, Speaker urges Lakas-CMD

Romualdez made the request on Thursday during the party’s yearly get-together “to celebrate the season of joy and foster camaraderie.”

MANILA, Philippines — Amid talk of cracks in the ruling coalition, Speaker Martin Romualdez has urged members of the dominant Lakas-CMD political party in the House of Representatives to continue supporting the Marcos administration.

Romualdez made the request on Thursday during the party’s yearly get-together “to celebrate the season of joy and foster camaraderie.”

In his message, he underscored the party’s commitment to continue working with President Marcos “on nation-building to champion people’s interest and spread kindness.”

The gathering was attended by Lakas-CMD officials led by former president and now Pampanga Rep. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, chairperson emeritus, and Sen. Ramon Revilla Jr., chairman.

Lakas-CMD, now headed by Romualdez, has 89 members in the 311-strong House of Representatives, the most among political parties under the administration coalition.

The party has produced two presidents – Arroyo and the late president Fidel Ramos.

Earlier, House party leaders formed a “united front” to promote Marcos’ “all-encompassing peace initiative.”

In a statement read by House Secretary General Reginald Velasco, Romualdez said House leaders and members should have a “united voice” in expressing “unwavering support for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s initiative for peace and national unity.”

House leaders earlier said the President’s pursuit of peace is “a historic move” that marks a “pivotal moment in our nation’s journey towards lasting peace and sustainable development.”

“President Marcos’ call for peace transcends political boundaries and speaks to the core of our shared values as Filipinos. It is a call for understanding, cooperation and collective action towards a future where every citizen can live in harmony and prosperity,” they said in a statement.