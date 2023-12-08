^

Headlines

Security forces nab alleged accomplice linked to Marawi bombing

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
December 8, 2023 | 11:36am
Security forces nab alleged accomplice linked to Marawi bombing
The photo shows investigators in the aftermath of the Mindanao State University explosion.
Facebook / Provincial Government of Lanao Del Sur

MANILA, Philippines — The alleged accomplice in the bombing at Mindanao State University in Marawi City was arrested by government forces on Wednesday, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said.

Jafar Gamo Sultan, also known by his alias “Kurot” and “Jaf,” has been apprehended by the AFP-led Task Force Marawi and Marawi City Police in Barangay Dulay Proper. 

“The suspect, who was apprehended in an operation in Brgy Dulay Proper in Marawi, is a companion of a certain Omar, the person identified by witnesses to have placed the improvised explosive device at the Dimaporo Gymnasium,” the AFP said in a statement.

The jihadist group Islamic State claimed responsibility for the MSU bombing on December 3 at Dimaporo Gym during a Catholic mass, which resulted in four fatalities and 45 injuries.

Sultan is reportedly identified as the alleged accomplice in the incident. The AFP, however, did not specify the particular role or action attributed to him.

The Moro National Liberation Front, Imams and peace advocates in Mindanao condemned the said attack.

On Wednesday, Philippine National Police (PNP) spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo said that the suspects were members of the Maute group under the command of Dawlah Islamiyah.

The two suspects were identified by the PNP as Kadapi Mimbesa also known as "Engineer" and Arsani Membisa alias "Lapitos.”

The authorities believe that the detonating device utilized was the cellular phone used by "Engineer".

In 2017, militants linked to the Maute and Abu Sayyaf groups, pledging allegiance to the Islamic State, launched a siege on Marawi. The conflict involved local and foreign fighters, resulting in over a thousand casualties. — with reports from Agence France Presse, Mark Villeza, Jose Rodel Clapano, and John Unson.

vuukle comment

DAWLAH ISLAMIYAH

ISIS

ISLAMIC STATE

ISLAMIC STATE OF IRAQ AND SYRIA

MARAWI

MAUTE GROUP

MINDANAO

MINDANAO STATE UNIVERSITY

MSU
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Philippines names pro-Islamic State militants in Catholic mass bombing

Philippines names pro-Islamic State militants in Catholic mass bombing

1 day ago
Philippine police named two Filipino members of a pro-Islamic State militant group on Wednesday as suspects in the deadly...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines chase four suspects in Catholic mass bombing

Philippines chase four suspects in Catholic mass bombing

1 day ago
Police in the Philippines are chasing four men, including two linked to a local militant group, in connection with the deadly...
Headlines
fbtw
Breaking age barriers: 62-year-old aces Bar exam on first try

Breaking age barriers: 62-year-old aces Bar exam on first try

By Ian Laqui | 2 days ago
Age doesn’t matter does not only apply to relationships, but also in one of the hardest exams in the Philippines.&...
Headlines
fbtw
PCG to WPS caravan: Don&rsquo;t bring children, elderly &nbsp;

PCG to WPS caravan: Don’t bring children, elderly  

By Delon Porcalla | 12 hours ago
With safety in mind, the Philippine Coast Guard is advising Atin Ito Coalition – organizer of the Christmas caravan...
Headlines
fbtw
Marina chief submits resignation

Marina chief submits resignation

By Evelyn Macairan | 12 hours ago
After almost 17 months of serving as Maritime Industry Authority administrator, Hernani Fabia has tendered his resignati...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Gatchalian calls for more funds for education

Gatchalian calls for more funds for education

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 12 hours ago
If the government were as serious in dealing with the current education crisis as it was in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic,...
Headlines
fbtw
KMP says Sara attempting to sabotage peace talks

KMP says Sara attempting to sabotage peace talks

By Emmanuel Tupas | 12 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte should look at herself in the mirror to determine who is the devil, according to peasant group...
Headlines
fbtw
At least one cyclone to enter Philippines before Christmas

At least one cyclone to enter Philippines before Christmas

By Romina Cabrera | 12 hours ago
At least one more tropical cyclone is expected to enter the country before Christmas, according to the Philippine Atmospheric,...
Headlines
fbtw
Fake goods remain Philippines top smuggled item

Fake goods remain Philippines top smuggled item

By Louisse Maureen Simeon | 12 hours ago
Counterfeit goods remain to be the country’s top smuggled items as the entry of fake products continues despite strengthened...
Headlines
fbtw

Philippines, WEF push for blue carbon conservation in COP28

By Bella Cariaso | 12 hours ago
The Philippines has partnered with the World Economic Forum center for nature and climate in strengthening coastal ecosystems, boosting blue carbon conservation and mitigating effects of climate change.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with