BOC seizes P805K worth of high-grade marijuana declared as 'filter'

James Relativo - Philstar.com
December 2, 2023 | 6:09pm
BOC seizes P805K worth of high-grade marijuana declared as 'filter'
Photo of P805,200 worth of high-grade marijuana seized by Bureau of Customs-Port of Clark
Released / Bureau of Customs

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Customs-Port of Clark seized 488 grams of high-grade marijuana (kush) with an estimated value of P805,200 concealed inside a parcel declared as a "replacement filter" from California, USA.

The parcel underwent x-ray scanning and K9 sniffing, which both indicated the possible presence of illegal narcotics.

"Physical examination was immediately conducted which resulted in the findings of dried leaves and fruiting tops suspected to be High-Grade Marijuana or Kush," said the BOC on Saturday.

"Samples were then taken and turned over to PDEA for chemical laboratory analysis which confirmed the presence of Marijuana, a dangerous drug under R.A. No. 9165."

 

 

A warrant was them issued against the shipment for alleged violatin of Section 118 (g), 119 (d), and 1113 par. f, I, and l (3 and 4) of R.A. No. 10863 or the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA) in relation to R.A. No. 9165.

District Collector Austria praised the personnel for fulfilling the BOC's mandate to curb the spread of drugs during the holiday season.

The BOC, under the guidance of Commissioner Bienvenido Rubio, stood firm in its campaign against illegal drugs smuggling based on the orders of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

"The Bureau of Customs pledges to prevent smuggling and protect the country’s borders and our citizens’ well-being against the dangers of illegal drugs," Rubio said.

BUREAU OF CUSTOMS

CLARK

ILLEGAL DRUGS

KUSH

MARIJUANA
