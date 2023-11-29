NSC allows Christmas convoy to pass by Ayungin

The ‘Atin Ito’ donation drive for the Christmas convoy to the BRP Sierra Madre, featuring boxing legend Manny Pacquiao and fisherfolk leader Dodoy Ballon, appear on a billboard along EDSA in Mandaluyong City yesterday. The convoy will pass through the general vicinity of Ayungin Shoal on its way to other Philippine-occupied features, to bring Christmas cheer to troops assigned to the Sierra Madre (inset) and other areas as well as to fishermen.

MANILA, Philippines — The National Security Council (NSC) will allow the conduct of a Christmas convoy in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) that will be heading for Pagasa Island and will pass by Ayungin Shoal where Philippine Navy soldiers are stationed at the grounded BRP Sierra Madre.

The decision was made following a meeting with the civilian-led group to discuss security concerns.

The group will not be allowed to bring goods or gifts to the troops at Ayungin, but will instead proceed to Pagasa – one of the islands in the WPS occupied by the Philippines – where they can have a gift-giving activity for residents and soldiers stationed there.

NSC assistant director general and spokesman Jonathan Malaya said a meeting was held with the ATIN ITO! Coalition last week where they found a way to safely carry out the planned civilian-led Christmas convoy to the WPS.

“Both parties agreed that a convoy to the BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal would not be advisable at this time since the safety of the civilian convoy is of paramount consideration,” Malaya announced yesterday.

“Nonetheless, the planned Christmas convoy will pass through the general vicinity of Ayungin Shoal as far as practicable, on its way to other selected Philippine-occupied features, to bring Christmas cheer directly to our troops assigned to those areas as well as to our fisherfolk,” he added.

Malaya said the convoy will also visit Pagasa Island to bring goods to the troops stationed there. Christmas gifts and donated supplies for those stationed at the Sierra Madre will be turned over to the Philippine Navy and to the Philippine Coast Guard for delivery during their regular rotation and resupply (RORE) missions.

“By visiting the other Philippine-occupied features, the Christmas convoy will be able to visit a vaster area of the WPS and bring Christmas cheer directly to more fisherfolk and frontliners,” he explained.

“The agreement ensures the safety and security of the Christmas convoy, ensures the timely delivery of donated items to our fisherfolk and frontliners and upholds our sovereign rights to the WPS,” he said.

Malaya said the NSC thanks the ATIN ITO! Coalition for their cooperation and for finding common ground with government in asserting and defending the country’s sovereignty, sovereign rights and jurisdiction in pursuit of the national interest.