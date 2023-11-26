SWS: More Filipinos feel quality of life declining

A man pushes a trolley along a market in Manila on May 11, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — The number of Filipinos who reported a decline in their quality of life over the past year has increased in the latest survey by the Social Weather Stations.

Results of the September 28 to October 1 survey showed that 30% of 1,200 adults said that their quality of life had worsened, compared to 22% in the previous poll conducted in June and July.

Twenty-eight percent of respondents saw an improvement in their quality of life, while 41% said it remained the same, from 33% and 45%, respectively, in the previous survey.

The latest survey resulted in a “net gainer” score of -2, classified by the polling firm as “fair.”

“The September 2023 net gainer score was 13 points below the very high +11 in June 2023. It was the lowest since the -2 in June 2022,” SWS said.

The pollster explained that the net gainer score was “generally negative” until 2015 when it rose to positive numbers. The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and associated lockdowns led to a “drastic” decline.

While there has been an upward trend since then, the score has not yet returned to pre-pandemic levels.

13-point decline

According to SWS, the decline in the nationwide net gainer score was due to decreases in all areas.

Net gainers fell to “fair” -9 from “very high” +27 in Metro Manila, and to “high” +3 from “very high” +13 in Balance Luzon, or areas outside the capital region.

The score also dropped to “fair” -7 from “very high” +10 in Visayas, and to “fair” -4 from “high” 6 in Mindanao.

The survey was conducted through face-to-face interviews. Its sampling error margins were ±2.8% for national figures, and ±5.7% each for Metro Manila, Balance Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

