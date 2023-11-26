^

Headlines

SWS: More Filipinos feel quality of life declining

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
November 26, 2023 | 10:02am
SWS: More Filipinos feel quality of life declining
A man pushes a trolley along a market in Manila on May 11, 2023.
AFP / Jam Sta. Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — The number of Filipinos who reported a decline in their quality of life over the past year has increased in the latest survey by the Social Weather Stations. 

Results of the September 28 to October 1 survey showed that 30% of 1,200 adults said that their quality of life had worsened, compared to 22% in the previous poll conducted in June and July. 

Twenty-eight percent of respondents saw an improvement in their quality of life, while 41% said it remained the same, from 33% and 45%, respectively, in the previous survey.

The latest survey resulted in a “net gainer” score of -2, classified by the polling firm as “fair.” 

“The September 2023 net gainer score was 13 points below the very high +11 in June 2023. It was the lowest since the -2 in June 2022,” SWS said.

The pollster explained that the net gainer score was “generally negative” until 2015 when it rose to positive numbers. The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and associated lockdowns led to a “drastic” decline. 

While there has been an upward trend since then, the score has not yet returned to pre-pandemic levels.

13-point decline

According to SWS, the decline in the nationwide net gainer score was due to decreases in all areas. 

Net gainers fell to “fair” -9 from “very high” +27 in Metro Manila, and to “high” +3 from “very high” +13 in Balance Luzon, or areas outside the capital region. 

The score also dropped to “fair” -7 from “very high” +10 in Visayas, and to “fair” -4 from “high” 6 in Mindanao. 

The survey was conducted through face-to-face interviews. Its sampling error margins were ±2.8% for national figures, and ±5.7% each for Metro Manila, Balance Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.
 

vuukle comment

FILIPINOS

QUALITY OF LIFE

SOCIAL WEATHER STATIONS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Retired OFW from Pasig wins P21.97-M lotto jackpot prize

Retired OFW from Pasig wins P21.97-M lotto jackpot prize

By James Relativo | 22 hours ago
A senior citizen from Pasig City managed to bag the P21.96 million jackpot prize of the Lotto 6/42 drawn last September 21,...
Headlines
fbtw
Strike force vs illegal parking deployed

Strike force vs illegal parking deployed

By Ghio Ong | 11 hours ago
A strike force has been set up to speed up clearing operations and apprehension of motorists illegally parking their vehicles...
Headlines
fbtw
Resume peace talks instead of 'bogus' amnesty &mdash; ex-political prisoners

Resume peace talks instead of 'bogus' amnesty — ex-political prisoners

By James Relativo | 19 hours ago
A group of former political prisoners urged President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. to pursue peace talks with the communist...
Headlines
fbtw
SRP on chicken being studied amid retail price spike

SRP on chicken being studied amid retail price spike

By Bella Cariaso | 11 hours ago
The Department of Agriculture is studying the possibility of imposing a suggested retail price on chicken amid the spike in...
Headlines
fbtw
AsPac signs communique on freedom of navigation

AsPac signs communique on freedom of navigation

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 11 hours ago
China has joined the 18 other Asia-Pacific countries in signing a joint communique recognizing freedom of navigation...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Safe return of 17 Pinoy seafarers seen &ndash; DMW

Safe return of 17 Pinoy seafarers seen – DMW

By Rhodina Villanueva | 11 hours ago
The Department of Migrant Workers has assured the families of the 17 Filipino seafarers taken hostage by Yemen’s Houthi...
Headlines
fbtw
SWS: Hunger rate slightly down in Q3

SWS: Hunger rate slightly down in Q3

By Janvic Mateo | 11 hours ago
One in every 10 Filipino families has experienced involuntary hunger in the third quarter of the year, slightly down from...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines digital economy to hit $24 billion this year &ndash; report

Philippines digital economy to hit $24 billion this year – report

By Janvic Mateo | 11 hours ago
The Philippines’ overall digital economy is expected to hit $24 billion this year and $35 billion in 2025, making it...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines, Australia start Sea, air patrols in West Philippine Sea

Philippines, Australia start Sea, air patrols in West Philippine Sea

By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
The Philippines and Australia kicked off yesterday its “maritime cooperative activity” aimed at demonstrating their...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with