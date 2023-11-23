^

Headlines

17 Filipinos held hostage by Yemen’s Houthi rebels

Pia Lee-Brago - The Philippine Star
November 23, 2023 | 12:00am
17 Filipinos held hostage by Yemenâ��s Houthi rebels
A grab from handout footage released by Yemen's Huthi Ansarullah Media Centre on Nov. 19, 2023, reportedly shows members of the rebel group during the capture of an Israel-linked cargo vessel at an undefined location in the Red Sea. Israeli ships are a "legitimate target", Yemen's Huthi rebels warned on November 20, a day after their seizure of the Galaxy Leader and its 25 international crew following an earlier threat to target Israeli shipping over the Israel-Hamas war.
AFP / Ansarullah Media Centre

MANILA, Philippines — At least 17 Filipino seafarers were taken hostage by Yemen’s Houthi armed group when the rebels hijacked their cargo vessel in the Red Sea on Sunday, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has confirmed.

“There are 17 Filipinos according to the manning agency, along with other foreign nationals. We are very concerned about this,” DFA Undersecretary Eduardo de Vega told GMA News yesterday.

He said the Philippine government is paying extra attention as this is connected to the conflict between Israel and Hamas militants.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said the seizure of the ship Galaxy Leader was in response to the “heinous acts against our Palestinian brothers in Gaza and the West Bank.”

“If the international community is concerned about regional security and stability, rather than expanding the conflict, it should put an end to Israel’s aggression against Gaza,” he said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

An Associated Press report said the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed the ship is owned by a British company and operated by a Japanese firm, although public shipping databases show the ship’s owners are associated with Ray Car Carriers, founded by Israeli billionaire Abraham Ungar.

The cargo ship has 25 crewmembers of various nationalities, including Filipino, Ukranian and Mexican, all taken hostage by the Houthi rebels.

Meanwhile, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) gave assurance that efforts are being made to bring home the 17 Filipino seafarers safely.

The DMW also assured the families of the seafarers of the government’s full support and assistance.

In a statement, the DMW expressed deep concern over the “unfortunate incident.”

The agency said it is closely coordinating with the DFA as well as officials of registered shipping and manning agencies to monitor the condition and bring home the Filipino seafarers.

Details will be released as the situation unfolds, DMW said. – Mayen Jaymalin

vuukle comment

DFA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
TikTok ban? DICT says basis needed

TikTok ban? DICT says basis needed

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 1 day ago
The National Security Council should have a basis to impose a ban on Chinese micro vlogging and e-commerce platform TikTok,...
Headlines
fbtw
DFA: 17 Filipinos seafarers held hostage by Yemen's Houthi rebels

DFA: 17 Filipinos seafarers held hostage by Yemen's Houthi rebels

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 13 hours ago
The government is concerned because the incident is connected to Israel's war against Hamas.
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 14 hours ago
Here are the latest updates on the volcano's activity and related events.
Headlines
fbtw
Rights groups urge lawmakers to support resolutions on ICC probe

Rights groups urge lawmakers to support resolutions on ICC probe

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 10 hours ago
Human rights organizations called on the House of Representatives to support resolutions urging the government to cooperate...
Headlines
fbtw
LTFRB 'finalizing' some of PISTON's demands following strike

LTFRB 'finalizing' some of PISTON's demands following strike

By James Relativo | 7 hours ago
The Land Transportation Franchising Regulatory Board (LTFRB) is now in the process of finalizing "necessary documents" in...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Israel OKs pause, to free 50 Hamas hostages

Israel OKs pause, to free 50 Hamas hostages

1 hour ago
Israel and Hamas announced a deal on Wednesday allowing at least 50 hostages and scores of Palestinian prisoners to be freed,...
Headlines
fbtw
De Lima to RTC: Summon witnesses who gave false testimony

De Lima to RTC: Summon witnesses who gave false testimony

By Nillicent Bautista | 1 hour ago
Former senator Leila de Lima on Tuesday asked a Muntinlupa court to summon the seven witnesses who claimed they were coerced...
Headlines
fbtw
NPC getting P100 million more to counter cyberattacks

NPC getting P100 million more to counter cyberattacks

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 1 hour ago
Following data breaches in the past months involving several government agencies, the National Privacy Commission will get...
Headlines
fbtw
House panel tackles proposals for government cooperation with ICC

House panel tackles proposals for government cooperation with ICC

By Sheila Crisostomo | 1 hour ago
The House of Representatives’ joint committees on human rights and justice started the hearing on two pending resolutions...
Headlines
fbtw
4 more lawmakers transfer to Lakas-CMD

4 more lawmakers transfer to Lakas-CMD

By Sheila Crisostomo | 1 hour ago
The Lakas-CMD continues to gain strength at the House of Representatives, with four more lawmakers joining the administration-backed...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with