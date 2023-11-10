^

Clark International Airport among ‘World’s Most Beautiful Airports’

Rosette Adel - Philstar.com
November 10, 2023 | 6:58pm
Clark International Airport among 'World's Most Beautiful Airports'
Clark International Airport
Photo release

MANILA, Philippines — Clark International Airport in Pampanga has been hailed as one of the 24 World’s Most Beautiful Airports, according to the prestigious Prix Versailles, World Architecture Award.

This was announced by CRK in a social media post.

“We are thrilled that CRK holds the distinction of a Laureate, among Prix Versailles list of the World's Most Beautiful Airports, being a finalist of this Award in 2021,” CRK’s management said in a Facebook post.

CRK, a four-level, 110,000-square meter gateway designed by Populous, is one of the two airports that was included in the list. The other is Vietnam’s Van Don International Airport.

The Pampanga terminal was announced to be among the top six finalists at the World Selection at Prix Versailles Architecture and Design Awards under the Airport category in 2021.

"World's Most Beautiful” Achievements recognition is granted by the Prix Versailles to structures with exceptional architecture and design. It “highlights the primary role of the Laureates in beautifying and improving the living environment.”

Bi Yong Chungunco, chief executive officer of the Luzon International Premiere Airport Development Corp. (LIPAD), the consortium in charge of the airport’s operations and maintenance, in 2021 said that the CRK’s nomination is a recognition of its “outstanding qualities.”  LIPAD is also a consortium between Changi Airports Philippines Pte. Ltd., Filinvest Development Corporation, JG Summit Holdings Inc., and Philippine Airport Ground Solutions (PAGSS) Inc. 

For its part, CRK vows to improve its services amid the recent international recognition.

“Fueled with this honor, CRK remains committed to ensuring that our passengers' travel experience keeps getting better,” it said.

CRK can accommodate eight million passengers annually.

CLARK INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

CRK

PAMPANGA
