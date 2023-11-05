^

Headlines

Attacks delay evacuation of Filipinos in Gaza — DFA

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
November 5, 2023 | 12:16pm
Attacks delay evacuation of Filipinos in Gaza â�� DFA
People sit in the waiting area at the Rafah border crossing in the southern Gaza Strip before crossing into Egypt on November 1, 2023. Scores of foreign passport holders trapped in Gaza started leaving the war-torn Palestinian territory on November 1 when the Rafah crossing to Egypt was opened up for the first time since the October 7 Hamas attacks on Israel, according to AFP correspondents.
AFP / Mohammed Abed

MANILA, Philippines — The evacuation of foreigners, including Filipinos, from the Gaza Strip to Egypt has been delayed due to attacks, the Department of Foreign Affairs said. 

The first batch of Filipinos who had decided to leave the war-torn Gaza was scheduled to cross into Egypt Sunday. However, the evacuation of foreign passport holders did not proceed due to recent attacks, Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Eduardo de Vega said in an interview with Teleradyo Serbisyo. 

According to De Vega, Israel claimed that Hamas attacked the border, while the Palestinian militant group has accused Israel of targeting convoys en route to the border. 

To return to the Philippines, Filipino nationals need to enter Egypt through the Rafah crossing and travel to capital Cairo. 

The first group of Filipino evacuees may be able to enter Egypt by Monday. The second batch of Filipinos is scheduled to exit Gaza in the next few days. 

Gaza’s Hamas government suspended the evacuation of foreigners to Egypt Saturday after Israel refused to allow some wounded Palestinians to be transferred to Egyptian hospitals, Agence France-Presse reported. 

An Egyptian security force also told AFP that the evacuation was suspended “after the bombing of ambulances transporting injured people who were on their way to the Egyptian terminal.” The Israeli army announced Friday that it had struck an ambulance outside Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza, claiming it was “used by a Hamas terrorist cell.”

Some 115 Filipinos in Gaza expressed their intention to leave, but only 46 remain committed to being repatriated because many of them do not want to leave their Palestinian spouses. 

De Vega said that the authority to permit individuals to leave Gaza and enter Egypt lies with the governments of Israel and Egypt. He added that the Philippine Embassy in Tel Aviv is requesting the Israeli government to allow Palestinian spouses of Filipinos to leave the enclave. 

“Ngayon, kinukumbinsi lahat ng Filipino na mas mabuting tumawid na habang ngayon may permission. Mababalikan naman nila ang kanilang mga asawa kapag tapos na ang giyera,” de Vega said.

(All Filipinos there are being convinced to cross into Egypt while there’s permission. They can return to their spouses once the war is over.)

Israel launched a war against Hamas in Gaza following the October 7 attacks which claimed 1,400 lives, mostly civilians. 

The intense air, land and sea attacks on Gaza by Israeli forces have killed nearly 9,500 Palestinians, including 3,900 children. 

vuukle comment

GAZA

ISRAEL-PALESTINIAN CONFLICT
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Japan PM: Ties with Philippines have reached golden age

Japan PM: Ties with Philippines have reached golden age

By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
Japan and the Philippines have reached the “golden age” of bilateral relations, according to visiting Japanese...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate vows to ratify Philippines-Japan security pact

Senate vows to ratify Philippines-Japan security pact

By Helen Flores | 12 hours ago
The proposed Reciprocal Access Agreement with Japan is as good as ratified for Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri, who cited...
Headlines
fbtw
43 more Pinoys set to leave Gaza

43 more Pinoys set to leave Gaza

By Emmanuel Tupas | 12 hours ago
Forty-three Filipinos from Gaza Strip are set to leave the territory within the week, an official of the Department of Foreign...
Headlines
fbtw
China denies having &lsquo;sleeper cells&rsquo; in Philippines

China denies having ‘sleeper cells’ in Philippines

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 12 hours ago
The Chinese embassy in the Philippines has denied former interior secretary Rafael Alunan III’s allegation that there...
Headlines
fbtw
No destab plot, just &lsquo;passionate&rsquo; officers &ndash; NSA

No destab plot, just ‘passionate’ officers – NSA

By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
There is no plot to destabilize the government, although there are “passionate” debates among retired military...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
House transmits approved budget bill to Senate

House transmits approved budget bill to Senate

By Sheila Crisostomo | 12 hours ago
The House of Representatives yesterday transmitted to the Senate the proposed 2024 General Appropriations Bill that contains...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte slips at home, but now OK

Duterte slips at home, but now OK

By Edith Regalado | 12 hours ago
Former president Rodrigo Duterte was rushed to the emergency room of the Davao Doctors Hospital after he slipped in his...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec: BSKE successful despite poll-related incidents

Comelec: BSKE successful despite poll-related incidents

By Rhodina Villanueva | 12 hours ago
Despite reports of election-related violent incidents, the recently concluded barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections...
Headlines
fbtw
Kishida visits Japan-aided Metro Manila subway project

Kishida visits Japan-aided Metro Manila subway project

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 12 hours ago
Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida visited the construction of the Metro Manila subway in Valenzuela City yesterday after...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with