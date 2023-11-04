Well-milled rice to reach P52; harvest 85 percent complete

Farm workers check on their crops, spray organic pesticides, and remove unwanted weeds at a rice field in Tanay, Rizal on September 19, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — The main harvest season for rice is 85 percent complete, farmers’ group Samahang Industriya ng Agrikultura (SINAG) chairman Rosendo So said yesterday, noting that well-milled rice could reach P52 per kilo in December amid the high farmgate price of palay.

In a radio interview, So added that the harvest season is expected to be completed next month and the stocks could last until February 2024.

“We already harvested at least 85 percent and the remaining is about 15 percent. The farmgate palay is now at P28 per kilo and that equivalent to rice is about P52, P54 per kilo,” So said.

So has pushed for the return of the price ceiling amid the upward trend in the retail price of rice due to the high buying price of palay.

“We will return to that (higher retail price of rice). That is why last time, we warned that the retail price of rice will increase if the price ceiling is not reimposed,” So said, noting that in Isabela, the farmgate price of palay is at P28 per kilo.

So said the local government of Cebu is providing at least P30 per kilo over its decision to sell P20 per kilo of rice to consumers.

“(The P20 per kilo) is highly subsidized by the local government. We don’t know the volume the LGU will release as it needs to subsidize at least P30 per kilo as the buying price of palay in Cebu is also high at P26 per kilo and the LGU will only sell at P20 per kilo,” So explained.

So said the next palay harvest is expected in March 2024 as farmers have started to plant again.

“Many farmers planted again so the turnaround is faster. We expect to harvest again in March next year. Our stocks now will reach the end of February so we don’t see any problem (in the supply),” he noted.

Based on the monitoring of the DA, the retail price of local regular milled rice ranged between P41 and P45 per kilo; local well-milled rice, between P45 and P53 per kilo; local premium rice, between P50 and P60 per kilo and local special rice, between P50 and P65 per kilo.

Imported well-milled rice ranged between P45 and P48 per kilo; imported premium rice, between P47 and P58 per kilo and imported special rice, between P54 and P60 per kilo.

Vegetables

Meanwhile, So confirmed that the farmgate price of chayote in Benguet had plummeted to P9 per kilo, but retail cost remains high at P90 per kilo.

In a radio interview, So said the retail price of chayote should only increase by P10 per kilo or to P19 per kilo. Yet based on the monitoring of the DA, the retail price of chayote in Metro Manila ranged between P25 and P90 per kilo.

So said that except for potatoes, the retail prices of other highland vegetables and lowland crops have started to go down.

The retail price of potatoes ranged between P160 and P230 per kilo, and cabbage at between P120 and P160 per kilo, while onions should not exceed P200 per kilo as the buying price in Nueva Ecija was only at P80 per kilo.

According to So, the retail price of lowland vegetables like bitter gourd also decreased because of bountiful harvest, while prices of pork and chicken remain stable.

Meanwhile, the retail price of medium eggs ranged between P7.20 and P8.60 per piece.

The retail price of pork shoulder or kasim ranged between P260 and P330 per kilo and pork belly or liempo, between P290 and P400 per kilo. Whole chicken ranged between P140 and P200 per kilo.

For his part, United Broiler Raisers Association (UBRA) and Philippine Egg Board chairman Gregorio San Diego said that he does not expect the farmgate price of eggs to increase further.

San Diego has attributed the upward trend in the retail prices of eggs to a drop in the production after the devastation of recent Super Typhoon Egay and Typhoon Goring, adding that the farmgate price of eggs increased between P0.15 and P0.20 per piece.

Fight hoarders

In Congress, House committee on agriculture and food vice chairman and Quezon province Rep. David Suarez welcomed the P10 reduction in the price of onion as he said the chamber will continue to combat hoarders and price manipulators.

“Buoyed by this (price reduction) development and upon the instruction of Speaker Martin Romualdez, the House committee on agriculture and food will intensify its investigation on hoarders and price manipulators, not only of onions but of other staple food items like rice,” he noted.

He added that the Speaker has made it clear that the House will extend all-out support to Pres. Marcos’ call for an all-out war against smuggling, hoarding and price manipulation.

“Our mission order is clear: there is no room for smugglers, hoarders and price manipulators under this administration,” he said. — Sheila Crisostomo