^

Headlines

China's disinfo campaign shows growing unease about Philippines' WPS actions

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
November 3, 2023 | 6:11pm
China's disinfo campaign shows growing unease about Philippines' WPS actions
This April 13, 2021 photo released by the Philippine Coast Guard shows at least six Chinese vessels remain at Julian Felipe Reef in the West Philippine Sea.
PCG / Released, file

MANILA, Philippines — An expert observed that China's recent disinformation campaign has raised a growing anxiety about the Philippines' efforts in the West Philippine Sea. 

In an interview with ANC's "Hot Copy" on Friday, geopolitical expert Don Mclaine Gill said that these narratives persist due to China's "discontent" with the Philippines openly asserting its sovereign rights in the West Philippine Sea.

"Based on its disinformation campaigns, it makes it seem like it is in Manila's best interest not to do anything about securing its sovereign rights," Gill said. 

"We are defending what is rightfully ours without provoking the status quo," he said.

Despite these indicators, the expert warned that the Philippines should remain vigilant and not become complacent.

"We have to illustrate that we are serious about this, we are steadfast in defending our sovereign rights and cooperating with like-minded partners that have similar interests at a time when the Indo-Pacific maritime security continues to face significant fluctuations," he said. 

The National Security Council said that they are monitoring individuals and organizations that are parroting pro-Beijing narratives, according to a report of the Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism released in October.

Philippine Coast Guard spokesperson Commodore Jay Tarriela also warned about its existence citing three prominent narratives in downplaying China's aggression in the West Philippine Sea.

vuukle comment

SOUTH CHINA SEA

WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Marcos names fishing tycoon Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. as agri chief
play

Marcos names fishing tycoon Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. as agri chief

By Ian Laqui | 9 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. just announced the appointment of a new agriculture secretary.
Headlines
fbtw
400 pending disqualification cases of BSKE bets still ongoing &mdash; Comelec

400 pending disqualification cases of BSKE bets still ongoing — Comelec

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
Comelec chairman George Garcia said they are hoping to resolve the said cases within three weeks in which 256 proclamations...
Headlines
fbtw
No overtime pay for teachers who worked in BSKE

No overtime pay for teachers who worked in BSKE

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 19 hours ago
Teachers who served as poll workers during the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections will not receive overtime pay,...
Headlines
fbtw
Number of poll incidents higher than in 2018 BSKE

Number of poll incidents higher than in 2018 BSKE

By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
There were more election-related incidents during the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections this year than in the BSKE...
Headlines
fbtw
92 BSKE winners with DQ cases can&rsquo;t assume posts

92 BSKE winners with DQ cases can’t assume posts

By Mayen Jaymalin | 19 hours ago
Ninety-two winning barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections candidates were not proclaimed and can’t assume posts...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Mayon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 9 hours ago
Here are the latest updates on the volcano's activity and related events.
Headlines
fbtw
PNP goes on heightened alert until November 6

PNP goes on heightened alert until November 6

By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
Police units across the country are on heightened alert starting today until Monday in anticipation of the droves of people...
Headlines
fbtw
West Philippine Sea on Marcos agenda with visiting Japan PM

West Philippine Sea on Marcos agenda with visiting Japan PM

By Alexis Romero | 19 hours ago
China’s aggressive actions in the West Philippine Sea is expected to highlight President Marcos’ discussions today...
Headlines
fbtw
2 Pinoy doctors in Gaza cross border to Egypt

2 Pinoy doctors in Gaza cross border to Egypt

By Pia Lee-Brago | 19 hours ago
Two Filipino doctors were able to leave Gaza Strip and cross the Rafah border to Egypt, the Department of Foreign Affairs...
Headlines
fbtw
DFA slams China for accusing Philippines of Panatag &lsquo;intrusion&rsquo;

DFA slams China for accusing Philippines of Panatag ‘intrusion’

By Pia Lee-Brago | 19 hours ago
The Department of Foreign Affairs slammed China yesterday for accusing the Philippines of intruding into Panatag Shoal, saying...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with