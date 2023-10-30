^

President Marcos: Government to buy local materials for infrastructure projects

Alexis Romero - The Philippine Star
October 30, 2023 | 12:00am
President Marcos: Government to buy local materials for infrastructure projects
Workers continue to operate at a construction site in Santa Cruz, Manila on October 26, 2023.
STAR / Edd Gumban

MANILA, Philippines — President Marcos wants to buy locally manufactured construction materials for future state infrastructure projects, heeding the call of the private sector for the government to support the local industry. 

Marcos met with the infrastructure cluster of the Private Sector Advisory Council (PSAC) at Malacañang on Thursday, where this possibility was discussed.

According to a Facebook post by Radio Television Malacañang, the PSAC asked the government to give priority to construction materials manufactured in the Philippines for use in government projects, which account for about 30 to 40 percent of total domestic consumption.

Members of the council said the Philippines has a lot of products that are world-class, “if not at par (to), even better” than its neighboring countries. 

Reacting to the proposal, Marcos said it was a “step toward the right direction” as preference and priority in the procurement for government projects should be given to local products that meet the specified or desired quality.

“President Marcos welcomed the council’s recommendation as he recognized the importance of giving preference to locally manufactured building materials,” the Presidential Communications Office said in a statement yesterday.

Marcos directed the Department of Trade and Industry to coordinate closely with the PSAC in preparing a list of construction materials that can be used for government infrastructure projects.

According to him, the building materials to be purchased by the government should be specified to avoid any conflict. 

The President also instructed the budget department, through the Government Procurement Policy Board, to complement the policy of giving preference to local materials through relevant guidelines, subject to existing laws, rules and regulations.  

The PSAC assured Marcos that local manufacturing industries are producing cement, steel and other construction materials that conform with the national standard and are designed to withstand the Philippines’ climate and other natural disasters.

“Our advocacy is really to promote our buy local, Filipino-made products for Filipinos. It’s just fair for our government to take the lead in also patronizing our own products,” PSAC head Sabin Aboitiz said.

Trade Secretary Alfredo Pascual told the PSAC members that the government has been supporting the “buy local, go local policy.” 

vuukle comment

