BFP deploys 1,000 personnel for Undas 2023

Care takers, Marikina Park Management and relatives start cleaning up and visiting cemetery in Barangka, Marikina City on Oct. 10, 2022 weeks ahead before Undas 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) sent around 1,000 of its personnel to 66 cemeteries in Metro Manila to ensure the safety of the public during the observance of Undas.

With the anticipated influx of visitors to cemeteries in Metro Manila, the BFP has deployed approximately 1,000 personnel to cemeteries, ready to address possible emergency incidents.

“Kami po’y nagpapatupad po ng tinatawag po nating FAST – ito po iyong First Aid Service Team po ‘no wherein 66 locations po within Metro Manila po ang naka-deploy po sa atin ngayon for medical assistance po. Mayroon po tayong mga EMS po sa bawat sementeryo ngayon na, in case may nahilo o may na-high blood, mayroon po tayong agad na personnel po sa 66 identified cemeteries po,” BFP-NCR assistant regional director Senior Supt. Rodrigo Reyes said on Saturday.

(We've initiated a program known as FAST, or First Aid Service Team, where teams have been stationed at 66 locations across Metro Manila to offer medical assistance. In every cemetery, we've set up Emergency Medical Services (EMS) to address issues like high blood pressure. Our personnel are present at all 66 identified cemeteries.)

The BFP assured the public that the medical teams are well-trained and fully equipped to handle various medical emergencies.

“Mga registered nurse po sila so talagang dumaan po sila sa mga trainings po like iyong mga EMT, paramedics so highly-trained po talaga ang ating mga nakasakay po sa ambulance po natin,” he said.

(These individuals are registered nurses who have received extensive training, including EMT (Emergency Medical Technician) and paramedic training, making them highly skilled professionals stationed in the ambulances.)

Garcia shared that BFP regularly conducts safety awareness programs by going out into communities and using social media to inform people.

“Mayroon po kaming ‘Oplan Ligtas na Pamayanan,’ iyong mga ‘Firetruck on the Road’ po… talagang umiikot po kami, nagbabahay-bahay po kami ngayon; aside po sa school, sa mga matataong lugar po, sa palengke namimigay po kami ng flyers,” he said.

(We've implemented various initiatives, including 'Oplan Ligtas na Pamayanan' and 'Firetruck on the Road.' Our personnel conduct visits to households, schools, and densely populated areas like public markets, distributing informative flyers as part of these efforts.)

"Oplan Ligtas na Pamayanan" is BFP's program which encourages the public to participate in reducing fire incidents.

Reyes also offered advice for those who will light candles during Undas. He suggested placing candles in a safe, water-filled container outside the home, rather than inside, to prevent fires.