Toxic red tide detected in 9 areas, BFAR issues warning

Philstar.com
October 28, 2023 | 10:36am
MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) reported on Friday that nine areas have exceeded the permissible limit for Paralytic Shellfish Poison (PSP), commonly known as toxic red tide, as of October 26.

The following areas have been identified as the sites where toxic red tide has been detected:

  • Sapian Bay (Ivisan and Sapian in Capiz; Mambuquiao and Camanci, Batan in Aklan)
  • Coastal waters of Pilar in Capiz
  • Coastal waters of President Roxas in Capiz
  • Coastal waters of Roxas City in Capiz
  • Coastal waters of Gigantes Islands, Carles in Iloilo
  • Coastal waters of Dauis and Tagbilaran City in Bohol
  • Dumanquillas Bay in Zamboanga del Sur
  • Coastal waters of San Benito in Surigao del Norte
  • Lianga Bay in Surigao del Sur

The BFAR warned that shellfish and Acetes sp. (alamang) from these areas are unsafe to eat. 

"Fish, squids, shrimps, and crabs are safe for human consumption provided that they are fresh and washed thoroughly, and internal organs such as gills and intestines are removed before cooking," the bureau said.

Toxic red tide is caused by harmful algal blooms, which can lead to severe health problems when shellfish and other seafood are contaminated. — Kristine Daguno-Bersamina

RED TIDE
Philstar
