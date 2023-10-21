^

Philippines mulls raising alert level for Lebanon amid Israel tensions

Kristine Daguno-Bersamina - Philstar.com
October 21, 2023 | 6:41pm
Philippines mulls raising alert level for Lebanon amid Israel tensions
Protesters clash with Lebanese security forces outside the US Embassy in Awkar east of Beirut, during a demonstration in solidarity with the Palestinians of the Gaza Strip, on October 18, 2023. Thousands rallied across the Arab and Muslim world on October 18 to protest the deaths of hundreds of people in a strike on a Gaza hospital that they blame on Israel, despite its denials.
AFP / Ibrahim Amro

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine government is considering raising Lebanon's alert status to Level 3, which indicates voluntary repatriation, in response to the escalating tensions with Israel, according to an official of the Department of Foreign Affairs.

"Kailangan lang pirmahan ni [DFA] Secretary Manalo pero darating pa either tomorrow or Monday. As far as the embassy is concerned, the DFA is concerned, we are on voluntary repatriation," DFA Undersecretary for Migrant Workers Affairs Eduardo de Vega said during an interview on Dobol B TV.

(All that remains is Secretary Enrique Manalo's signature, expected either tomorrow or Monday. As far as the embassy is concerned, the DFA is concerned, we are on voluntary repatriation.)

Israel launched extensive airstrikes in Gaza after a Hamas attack killed over 1,400, mostly civilians. Israel's retaliatory bombings have claimed over 4,100 lives, including many civilians. Ongoing clashes with Hezbollah near the Lebanon border raise fears of regional escalation.

De Vega stressed the urgency of repatriation, noting Lebanon's volatile history and unpredictability of the situation.

"Nagkaroon na ng giyera ang Lebanon at least two times na. Bago umabot doon, binibigyan nating babala ang mga kababayan natin to get ready to go. May voluntary repatriation system na tayo," he said.

(Lebanon has experienced at least two wars in the past. To prevent a repeat, we're advising our citizens to prepare for departure. Our voluntary repatriation system is in place.)

De Vega also noted the presence of Filipinos in southern Lebanon, particularly in proximity to the Israeli border, where tensions are most pronounced. 

"May 67 na Pilipinong naninirahan sa south Lebanon doon sa may border. At doon nanggagaling ang Hezbollah, mga ally ng Hamas 'yan," he said.

(Sixty-seven Filipinos reside in southern Lebanon near the border with Israel, an area known to be the origin of Hezbollah, an organization that has ties to Hamas.)

Amid the escalating situation, the Philippine Embassy in Lebanon has already urged Filipinos in the southern region to evacuate, with many having already relocated to safer areas within the country.

Approximately 17,500 Filipinos are living in Lebanon at present. 

De Vega noted that in similar situations, about half of Filipinos leave during repatriation, and a significant number return within a year.

He also said that the situation could intensify, especially if Israel becomes involved in Gaza, leading to heightened tensions in neighboring regions. 

ISRAEL-PALESTINIAN CONFLICT
Philstar
