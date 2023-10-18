^

Headlines

West Philippine Sea defenders honored at PCG's 122nd anniversary

Alexis Romero - Philstar.com
October 18, 2023 | 9:32am
West Philippine Sea defenders honored at PCG's 122nd anniversary
Teams from the Philippine Coast Guard and the Philippine National Police Maritime Group intercept a coast guard vessel used as a mock illegal vessel transporting drugs during an in-ter-agency exercise dubbed ‘Alalayan’ (provide support) in Manila Bay yesterday. The exercise, witnessed by representatives from US and European embassies, was held to test protocols and demonstrate capability in identifying maritime threats within the area of responsibility.
Edd Gumban

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Tuesday honored several Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) personnel who rendered exceptional performance, including those who upheld the country’s rights over the West Philippine Sea.

At the PCG's 122nd-anniversary celebration in Manila, the following accolades were presented:

  • Commodore Jay Tarriela was recognized with the coast guard distinguished service medal for demonstrating “distinguished and commendable competency, courage and patriotism” as an adviser and spokesperson for the PCG in the West Philippine Sea.
  • Petty Officer 3 Jason Nicol and Seaman First Joseph Rivera received the distinguished coast guard cross for their brave act in cutting Chinese coast guard barriers at Scarborough or Panatag Shoal.
  • BRP Malapascua earned the same honor for its “meritorious courage, bravery and patriotism in the face of danger that resulted in the success of coast guard operations in the West Philippine Sea", including resupplying Ayungin Shoal.
  • Despite challenges, BRP Malabrigo, hit by a Chinese coast guard water cannon, also received the award.
  • PCG District Palawan, Coast Guard Stations in Manila, Malacañang, and Sorsogon, PCG substation in Tanza, Petty Officer 1 Ronald Empeñado, non-uniformed personnel Gloria Ricafrente, and lighthouse keeper Antonio Beruela were all celebrated for their service.

During the ceremony, PCG Chief Artemio Abu expressed their commitment to defending the territory in the West Philippine Sea.

“Despite the dangers of operating in the West Philippine Sea, the coast guard continues to fulfill its mission of ensuring that we do not yield even a square inch our territory to any foreign power,” he said.

Marcos also announced that the government will acquire 40 patrol boats to bolster the PCG's capacity in safeguarding the nation's maritime territories. — Evelyn Macairan

vuukle comment

WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for October 16, 17 due to transport strike

Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for October 16, 17 due to transport strike

By PhilstarLIVE | 2 days ago
Some local government units and educational institutions have suspended face-to-face classes due to a transport strike scheduled...
Headlines
fbtw
PNR&rsquo;s NCR line to close by January

PNR’s NCR line to close by January

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 11 hours ago
The Philippine National Railways will cease all of its passenger services in Metro Manila by January 2024 to give way to the...
Headlines
fbtw
House defends confidential fund realignment

House defends confidential fund realignment

By Delon Porcalla | 11 hours ago
Former president Rodrigo Duterte and Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte should not be offended by the decision...
Headlines
fbtw
DND OKs purchase of three C-130 planes

DND OKs purchase of three C-130 planes

By Michael Punongbayan | 11 hours ago
The Philippine Air Force will have three new C-130 cargo and transport aircraft, which are set for delivery in batches between...
Headlines
fbtw
Filipinos from Israel, Gaza begin arriving

Filipinos from Israel, Gaza begin arriving

By Mayen Jaymalin | 11 hours ago
Seventeen Filipinos in Israel who have opted for repatriation are expected to arrive in Manila this afternoon, as hopes brighten...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
COA flags BIR, SSS over lapses in wage subsidy program

COA flags BIR, SSS over lapses in wage subsidy program

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 11 hours ago
The Commission on Audit has called out the Bureau of Internal Revenue and the Social Security System over lapses in the implementation...
Headlines
fbtw
PAF&rsquo;s Morales is new PSG head

PAF’s Morales is new PSG head

By Helen Flores | 11 hours ago
President Marcos has named a new head of the Presidential Security Group, Malacañang announced yesterday.
Headlines
fbtw
Quezon City cop who stopped traffic for VIP reinstated

Quezon City cop who stopped traffic for VIP reinstated

By Janvic Mateo | 11 hours ago
The Quezon City police officer who was relieved from duty after stopping traffic for a “very important person”...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec allows reassignment of &lsquo;incompetent&rsquo; PhilHealth execs

Comelec allows reassignment of ‘incompetent’ PhilHealth execs

By Mayen Jaymalin | 11 hours ago
The Commission on Elections has given the go-signal for the reassignment of seven Philippine Health Insurance Corp. offi...
Headlines
fbtw
DND approves acquisition of new transport aircraft

DND approves acquisition of new transport aircraft

By Ian Laqui | 15 hours ago
According to the DND, the transport aircraft will be delivered to the country in July 2026, October 2026 and January...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with