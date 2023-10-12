^

Headlines

Bishop David elected to Vatican Synod communication body

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
October 12, 2023 | 6:35pm
Bishop David elected to Vatican Synod communication body
Caloocan Bishop Pablo Virgilio David speaks in the undated file photo.
CBCP News

MANILA, Philippines — Bishop Pablo Virgilio David, the leader of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines (CBCP), has been elected to the communication body of the Vatican Synod.

According to a report of CBCP News on Thursday, the Caloocan bishop will represent Asia in the Commission of Information at the 16th Ordinary General Assembly of the Synod of Bishops.

“Including David, assembly delegates voted for seven representatives of geographic regions out of 17 commission members. The body is led by Dr. Paolo Ruffini, the lay head of the Vatican’s communication dicastery,” the report said. 

Accompanying David in the Philippine delegation are Pasig Bishop Mylo Hubert Vergara and Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula.

Also included is female theologian Estela Padilla, who was one of the Asian lay members chosen by Pope Francis to participate in the synod.

Cardinal Antonio Tagle will attend the assembly as a member of the Pope's cabinet

The 16th Ordinary General Assembly of the Synod of Bishops, is known to be a “transformative” synod after Pope Francis has allowed the laity to participate in the gathering.

Out of the 464 participants in the assembly, 81 are women. Fifty-four of the 365 participants with voting privileges are women, marking a historic milestone.

Before their inclusion, a synod is only attended exclusively by bishops, who tackles the issues being faced by the church and the society.

vuukle comment

ANTONIO CARDINAL TAGLE

BISHOP MYLO HUBERT VERGARA

BISHOP PABLO VIRGILIO DAVID

CATHOLIC CHURCH

CATHOLICS BISHOP CONFERENCE OF THE PHILIPPINES

CBCP

CHURCH

JOSE CARDINAL ADVINCULA

MANILA ARCHBISHOP

ROME

SYNOD

VATICAN
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
2 Pinoys killed in Hamas raids &ndash; DFA

2 Pinoys killed in Hamas raids – DFA

By Pia Lee-Brago | 21 hours ago
Two Filipinos have been killed in Israel as the Israeli-Palestinian conflict intensifies, Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique...
Headlines
fbtw
DOE: Israel conflict won&rsquo;t affect oil prices &nbsp;

DOE: Israel conflict won’t affect oil prices  

By Richmond Mercurio | 21 hours ago
he Department of Energy does not expect the attacks on Israel to have long-term effects on oil and gas prices, unless the...
Headlines
fbtw
AFP ready to evacuate Filipinos from Israel-Hamas war

AFP ready to evacuate Filipinos from Israel-Hamas war

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
In a briefing, Col. Medel Aguilar, spokesperson of the AFP, said the government plans to deploy C130 and C295 planes...
Headlines
fbtw
Teacher's slap had nothing to do with student death &mdash; autopsy report

Teacher's slap had nothing to do with student death — autopsy report

By Cristina Chi | 19 hours ago
The Grade 5 student who was recently slapped by their teacher did not die due to the physical impact of the act but of "natural...
Headlines
fbtw
'Kaning lamig' better for people with diabetes &mdash; Indonesian study

'Kaning lamig' better for people with diabetes — Indonesian study

By Ian Laqui | 8 hours ago
According to the study from Universitas Indonesia, reheated cold rice has “significantly lowered glycemic response compared...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
LTFRB &lsquo;whistle-blower&rsquo; recants, apologizes

LTFRB ‘whistle-blower’ recants, apologizes

By Romina Cabrera | 21 hours ago
The former Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board employee who bared corruption in the agency has recanted his...
Headlines
fbtw
October 30 declared holiday for BSKE

October 30 declared holiday for BSKE

By Helen Flores | 21 hours ago
President Marcos has declared Oct. 30 a non-working day to allow Filipinos to participate in the upcoming barangay and Sangguniang...
Headlines
fbtw
After PhilHealth, PSA suffers data breach

After PhilHealth, PSA suffers data breach

By Ranier Allan Ronda | 21 hours ago
The Philippine Statistics Authority is next to suffer a data breach staged by cyber hackers, after the successful Medusa ransomware...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte defends Sara on confidential funds

Duterte defends Sara on confidential funds

By Edith R. Regalado | 21 hours ago
Former president Rodrigo Duterte came to his daughter’s defense amid controversies on her request for confidential...
Headlines
fbtw
DOJ names DA officials facing raps over onion smuggling

DOJ names DA officials facing raps over onion smuggling

By Dapne Galvez | 21 hours ago
Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla yesterday identified three Department of Agriculture officials allegedly involved...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with