PSA assures security of PhilSys, Civil Registration System

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Statistics Authority said on Wednesday that there has been no compromise to the data of the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) and the Civil Registration System.

The PSA made the statement on Wednesday in light of a data breach on October 7, reportedly involving a P42 billion data leak, which is said to be larger than a recent breach at Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (Philhealth).

According to the PSA, only the community-based monitoring system (CBMS) was affected.

The CBMS is a system used for gathering, processing, and verifying data for the agency's planning, program execution, and impact assessment purposes.

The PSA is currently evaluating which personal data has been exposed.

“The agency is taking additional preventive and containment measures to ensure the security and integrity of all systems and databases that it manages, including shutting down and isolating the system known to have been affected,” PSA said in a statement.

PSA is the second government agency to experience a breach, following the Philhealth data incident in September.