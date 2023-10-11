^

Headlines

PSA assures security of PhilSys, Civil Registration System

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
October 11, 2023 | 6:04pm
PSA assures security of PhilSys, Civil Registration System
Photo shows of Digital national ID (ephilID)
Philstar.com / Irish Lising

MANILA, Philippines —  The Philippine Statistics Authority said on Wednesday that there has been no compromise to the data of the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) and the Civil Registration System.

The PSA made the statement on Wednesday in light of a data breach on October 7, reportedly involving a P42 billion data leak, which is said to be larger than a recent breach at Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (Philhealth).

 According to the PSA, only the community-based monitoring system (CBMS) was affected.

The CBMS is a system used for gathering, processing, and verifying data for the agency's planning, program execution, and impact assessment purposes.

The PSA is currently evaluating which personal data has been exposed.

“The agency is taking additional preventive and containment measures to ensure the security and integrity of all systems and databases that it manages, including shutting down and isolating the system known to have been affected,” PSA said in a statement.

PSA is the second government agency to experience a breach, following the Philhealth data incident in September.

vuukle comment

DATA BREACH

LEAK

PHILHEALTH

PHILSYS

PSA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
MMDA: EO 41 impact to be felt during holidays

MMDA: EO 41 impact to be felt during holidays

By Ghio Ong | 2 days ago
The impact of Executive Order 41 suspending the collection of local government units’ pass-through fees may be felt...
Headlines
fbtw
Pinoy feared killed in Israel

Pinoy feared killed in Israel

By Alexis Romero | 1 day ago
A Filipino may have been one of the casualties in the attacks on Israel by the militant Hamas group, the Philippine embassy...
Headlines
fbtw
DICT to appeal removal of confidential funds, warns of blow to cybersecurity

DICT to appeal removal of confidential funds, warns of blow to cybersecurity

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 9 hours ago
DICT Secretary Ivan John Uy said the department will send an appeal to Congress to restore its proposed P300 million in confidential...
Headlines
fbtw
Two Filipinos killed in Israel-Hamas conflict

Two Filipinos killed in Israel-Hamas conflict

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 15 hours ago
“The Philippines condemns the killing of two Filipino nationals and all other acts of terrorism and violence as a result...
Headlines
fbtw
Authorities verifying report of Filipino killed in Israel-Hamas conflict

Authorities verifying report of Filipino killed in Israel-Hamas conflict

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 day ago
Philippine Ambassador to Israel Junie Laylo said that a Filipino community leader reported that a caregiver was killed.&...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Poll: 33% say quality of life improved

Poll: 33% say quality of life improved

By Janvic Mateo | 13 minutes ago
About one in every three Filipinos said quality of life improved in the first year of the Marcos administration, the second...
Headlines
fbtw
LTFRB &lsquo;whistle-blower&rsquo; recants, apologizes

LTFRB ‘whistle-blower’ recants, apologizes

By Romina Cabrera | 13 minutes ago
The former Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board employee who bared corruption in the agency has recanted his...
Headlines
fbtw
October 30 declared holiday for BSKE

October 30 declared holiday for BSKE

By Helen Flores | 13 minutes ago
President Marcos has declared Oct. 30 a non-working day to allow Filipinos to participate in the upcoming barangay and Sangguniang...
Headlines
fbtw
After PhilHealth, PSA suffers data breach

After PhilHealth, PSA suffers data breach

By Ranier Allan Ronda | 13 minutes ago
The Philippine Statistics Authority is next to suffer a data breach staged by cyber hackers, after the successful Medusa ransomware...
Headlines
fbtw
Duterte defends Sara on confidential funds

Duterte defends Sara on confidential funds

By Edith R. Regalado | 13 minutes ago
Former president Rodrigo Duterte came to his daughter’s defense yesterday amid controversies on her request for confidential...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with