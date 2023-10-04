^

3 Filipino fishers dead after ramming by foreign vessel

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
October 4, 2023 | 10:56am
3 Filipino fishers dead after ramming by foreign vessel
Handout from the Philippine Coast Guard shows survivors of the maritime incident transporting the deceased victims to Infanta town in Pangasinan.
Philippine Coast Guard

MANILA, Philippines — Three Filipino fishermen died after their fishing boat was rammed by a foreign commercial vessel off Bajo de Masinloc, the Philippine Coast Guard reported Wednesday. 

The Filipino fishing boat was moored to a payao, or a fish aggregating device, located 85 nautical miles northeast of Bajo de Masinloc, also known as Scarborough Shoal, when it was struck by a still unidentified foreign vessel at around 4:20 a.m. Monday. 

According to a crew member of FFB Dearyn, the mother boat submerged, resulting in the death of three individuals on board, including the captain. 

The Coast Guard said that the 11 survivors used their eight service boats to transport the deceased victims to Infanta town in Pangasinan. They arrived Tuesday morning and reported the incident to a PCG substation.

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. said he is deeply saddened by the incident and assured that the government will provide assistance to the victims and their families. 

“The incident is still under investigation to ascertain the details and circumstances surrounding the collision between the fishing boat and a still unidentified commercial vessel,” Marcos said. 

“Let us allow the PCG to do its job and investigate, and let us refrain from engaging in speculation in the meantime,” he added.

Tensions at the Scarborough Shoal recently escalated after the Philippines removed a 300-meter floating barrier installed by the China Coast Guard near the southern entrance of the traditional fishing ground. 

